Khan vs Vargas: Scott Fitzgerald hopes to set up Anthony Fowler fight with a win on Birmingham bill

Scott Fitzgerald says his superior speed and ring intelligence will give him the edge against Anthony Fowler - and he's happy to prove it in the Liverpudlian's backyard.

The 26-year-old super-welterweight faces Craig Morris on the Amir Khan-Samuel Vargas undercard on September 8, live on Sky Sports, and victory could lead to a clash with fellow unbeaten prospect Fowler.

A fight against 'The Machine' has been welcomed by Fitzgerald, who wants to work his way into title contention after 10 wins, and would even travel to Fowler's hometown venue.

"It's a big bill in Birmingham with Amir Khan topping it, so I'm looking forward to it," said Fitzgerald.

"I can't look past Craig Morris, this is a step-up in itself, and after that there is talk of big fights happening. It's a big point in my career."

I would go to the Echo Arena and fight him, that's fine by me. Scott Fitzgerald

Asked about Fowler, he added: "Hopefully that fight is going to get made sooner rather than later. I'm not sure when, but there have been a few things mentioned about it. It could be here before you know it, that fight.

"Any time before the end of the year, and anywhere. I'm happy to fight in Liverpool, the Echo Arena, if that's what makes sense.

"I would go to the Echo Arena and fight him, that's fine by me."

Both fighters claimed gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, with Fowler triumphing at middleweight, while Fitzgerald won the welterweight tournament, but the Preston man believes his composed skills would be crucial.

"The fight, whoever wins is going to get propelled onwards, so I want that fight because I think I can win, and that's what I plan on doing," said Fitzgerald.

"He's a strong lad and he can punch, as can I. I just think I'm a bit faster, and I think I've got a better boxing brain than him.

"He's very aggressive yeah, but I think I can use that against him."

Ted Cheeseman takes on Asinia Byfield for the vacant British belt in October and Fitzgerald hopes to stay on course for a fight against the new title holder.

"If the Fowler fight does happen soon, then the winner of that, why not have Cheeseman as well, not long after that," he said.

"I would like to get those fights. Fowler, win that, maybe Cheeseman, if he's won the British by then, and then hopefully I can fight him for the British and win that.

"If within the next 12 months I've won the British title, I'll be more than happy."

