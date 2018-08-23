'Prince' Charles Martin vows to 'bring devastation' as he nears return
By James Dielhenn
Last Updated: 23/08/18 10:49am
'Prince' Charles Martin claims he has "grown" since losing to Anthony Joshua, as his heavyweight comeback looms.
Martin conceded the IBF title to Joshua in 2016 and, after two low-key victories since, will face Adam Kownacki at Brooklyn's Barclays Center next month.
"I'll come in to make a statement. I'm bringing devastation," Martin said.
I want to show what I can really do in the sport, so I'm just here to show people my skills.
'Prince' Charles Martin
👊WALK THIS EARTH LIKE A GOD?👊— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 13, 2018
The spiritual and introspective @StPrinceCharles has resurfaced with even bolder predictions...
Feature interview by @JamesDielhenn: https://t.co/5eSRNhVXEF pic.twitter.com/o30lgWm9c7
Reflecting on his loss to Joshua, which condemned Martin's 85-day reign as champion to be the second-shortest ever, he said: "I'm more mature, I'm grown. I'm a grown man.
"So we're ready when I get in that ring. When I work out, when I go to training, I'm serious about what I do. I'm taking my craft seriously, so that's what the difference is. I've grown.
"I want to show what I can really do in the sport, so I'm just here to show people my skills and that's what I am going to do on September 8. I got some stuff to prove so that's what it is.
"[Kownacki] is just a good fighter with a lot of heart. He is winning because he is a good fighter. I'm just saying he is a good fighter.
"I'm prepared for everything you can possibly think of. I'm coming to minimise everything he brings, that's what we are working on."
Martin hopes a comprehensive victory against Kownacki could put him back in the hunt for world titles.
"Yes, possibly, but I'm never looking past my opponents. So I'm right on the money. I got to take care of Adam Kownacki first before anything."
Poland-born Kownacki, unbeaten in 17, added: "I'm prepared for the best Charles Martin that he brings, and I could beat the best Charles Martin and go for the title shot right after.
"I am looking at Charles Martin as if he still has the title, as if he is the champion, so I am ready.
"I am running and doing more workouts. I'm looking at Charles Martin as if he is still a champion, so by beating him it puts me right in o the title shot.
"He's a contender and the former world champion so bringing a shot at the title would be I think the next step in my career."
Watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Searching for Prince Charles Martin
Anthony Joshua, hip-hop alter-ego, getting shot and boxing return...