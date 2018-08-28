Hughie Fury to face Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria on October 27

Hughie Fury is aiming for a second shot at a world title

Hughie Fury will take on Kubrat Pulev in an IBF world title eliminator on Saturday October 27 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

After terms were not agreed for Pulev to fight American heavyweight Jarrell Miller, Fury has stepped in to travel to Pulev's homeland with the incentive of becoming mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's belt.

The 23-year-old is aiming for a second shot at world title glory after a failed attempt against Joseph Parker for the WBO title in September 2017.

Fury bounced back from the defeat with an impressive performance to win the British title against Sam Sexton with a fifth-round stoppage in May.

He said: "It's taken a lot of time to make this fight happen and I want to thank all of those involved. I want to fight for world titles and to do that I need to beat the guys at the top of the division.

Pulev pulled out of the world title fight with Anthony Joshua last October

"Kubrat Pulev is a serious fight for the mandatory position and I know I've got to be the real deal to beat him. I believe I'm going to do that in his backyard where others trembled at the thought of it."

Pulev was due to face Joshua last October for the WBA and IBF straps but pulled out of the bout on fight week with a shoulder injury.

The winner could be in line to meet the winner of Joshua and Alexander Povetkin who meet at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

