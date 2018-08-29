Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record bettered by Wanheng Menayothin

Wanheng Menayothin has overtaken Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record by racking up his 51st uninterrupted victory on Wednesday.

The WBC minimumweight champion defeated Pedro Taduran by unanimous decision to defend his world title, and improve upon Mayweather's trademark record.

Menayothin, also known as Chayaphon Moonsri, has boxed all 51 fights in his home country of Thailand.

Mayweather retired last year at 50-0

The 'Dwarf Giant' was awarded his 51st win, and 10th title defence, when all three judges scored the fight in his favour, 118-108, 105-101, 117-110.

He shot to fame over the past year as he approached Mayweather's 50-0 record - the American great retired after achieving his half-century against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather TKO'd UFC star McGregor last year

Mayweather, by comparison, won world titles in five weight divisions and defeated fellow legends such as Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya but Menayothin has never fought above boxing's smallest weight category.

Taduran, Menayothin's 51st conquest, had a 12-1 record going into Wednesday's bout.