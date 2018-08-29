Ritson vs Patera: Lewis Ritson ready to step up and be crowned European lightweight champion

0:53 Lewis Ritson says Francesco Patera is a step up Lewis Ritson says Francesco Patera is a step up

Lewis Ritson is looking forward to taking his biggest step and becoming the European lightweight champion by seeing off Francesco Patera.

The Newcastle star takes on the former holder in a packed out Metro Radio Arena, on October 13, live on Sky Sports, with the vacant continental belt up for grabs.

Patera held it briefly last year but with Ritson blasting past experienced domestic rivals of late, the 'Sandman' is looking forward to showing the rest of the lightweight division just how good he is.

Ritson and Patera went face to face for the first time

"We will see what I'm all about on October 13 and see if I can make that step up," he told Sky Sports News.

"He's a cool character and isn't fazed at all so that's a good thing. I can't wait for the fight night, I'll be coming in ready for a war.

"He's a reasonably big lightweight, about the same size as me, and the same stance, so it's going to be a hard fight and we're looking for 12 hard rounds.

"Quite a few people did turn it down, so I had to go down the rankings and he was the highest one that said yes, so he has plenty of belief and he's coming to win, which is good for us."

0:58 Ritson produced another electric first round to stop Paul Hyland Jr after three knockdowns Ritson produced another electric first round to stop Paul Hyland Jr after three knockdowns

It will be the second time Ritson is headlining on home soil, after overshadowing Sunderland star Josh Kelly in June's north-east show.

But having boxed in the United Kingdom before, losing a split decision to Sean 'Masher' Dodd in Liverpool, Patera believes he can win on these shores and become the European champion again.

"I saw him (Ritson) a year ago and always thought I wanted to fight this guy. I know I can beat him," he said.

"I know I have the ability to beat him. He comes forward and puts pressure on but I am a hard worker too and I will win the fight on October 13."

Buatsi is back in action in the north east

On a packed undercard, light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi is back in action after claiming the WBA international title with last month's explosive first-round knockout of Andrejs Pokumeiko.

In the chief support fight, Robbie Davies Jnr takes on Glenn Foot for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles.

Heavyweight David Allen also appears on the undercard in the north east following his dramatic knockout win over Nick Webb.

Allen gets a cuddle and a spot on the Newcastle show on October 13

Watch Lewis Ritson fight Francesco Patera for the vacant European lightweight title, at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, on October 13, live on Sky Sports.