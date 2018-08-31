Tyson Fury has no US boxing licence ahead of Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury is not yet licensed to box in New York or Las Vegas, despite his plan to challenge Deontay Wilder, Sky Sports can reveal.

Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, would need to have an application for a licence accepted before he could fight in those states - a process which has yet to start.

Fury and WBC champion Wilder signalled their intention to meet in a grandstand bout this year but, at the moment, no date or location has been confirmed.

Fury beat Pianeta over 10 rounds this month

The consensus is that they would collide in Wilder's home country, the United States, because the fight would be a voluntary defence of his belt.

Fury told Wilder previously: "One thing I promise when I go to Las Vegas, I'm knocking you out."

But the Nevada State Athletic Commission and New York State Athletic Commission, responsible for the two likeliest locations, have confirmed to Sky Sports that Fury has not applied for a licence.

Wilder was ringside for Fury's last win

Fury needed to regain his licence from the British Boxing Board of Control before this summer's comeback, after it stripped him of it amid mental health and anti-doping issues.

The re-licensed Fury has since stopped Sefer Seferi and out-pointed Francesco Pianeta, ending a two-and-a-half year absence from the ring since his signature victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury once fought in New York when, in 2013, he knocked out Steve Cunningham.

Wilder's past seven fights have either been in New York or his home state, Alabama.

