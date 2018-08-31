Kristian Laight retires after 300th fight

Kristian Laight has retired from boxing after his 300th fight, which includes only 12 wins.

The super-lightweight from Warwickshire has now called time on a 15-year career that concluded with the milestone achievement of a 300th fight last month.

Laight, aged 38, has never knocked anybody out and ends his career on a 53-fight winless run. But in 279 defeats he was only stopped five times.

Without the likes of him the pro game wouldn’t exist imo! He has probably fought more champions than anyone.. fair play to him 👊 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 2, 2018

"Sometimes I get depressed about it," he told Sky Sports last month. "But, it's a job. I'm putting my little boy through nursery, I'm paying rent, I'm paying a mortgage, I'm paying my bills. I'm keeping my head above water, you know? I can't moan."

He has shared a ring with Kevin Mitchell and Derry Mathews, and was the beaten opponent in the debuts of Tyrone Nurse, Tommy Coyle and Lewis Ritson.

William Warburton is still actively boxing and has fought 175 times, while Peter Buckley retired after 300 fights a decade ago and joined Laight for his final ring walk.