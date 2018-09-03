Tommy Langford wants to put record straight against Jason Welborn

Tommy Langford defeated Jack Arnfield at the Manchester Arena in February

Tommy Langford said he intends to put the record straight when he fights Jason Welborn in a rematch for the British middleweight title at the Birmingham Arena on Saturday.

The 29-year-old lost the belt to Welborn in a shock split decision when the two met in May at Walsall Town Hall.

But Langford insists he has learnt from his mistake and is keen to take back his title when the two meet on September 8, live on Sky Sports Action.

That evening will see a huge night of boxing action, with Amir Khan's welterweight clash with Samuel Vargas the showpiece event.

Viewers can expect another enthralling contest after Langford's bout with 32-year-old Welborn was nominated for fight of the year in the British Boxing Board of Control 2018 awards.

Langford was favourite for that fight, having seen off his mandated opponent Jack Arnfield at the Manchester Arena in February, but admitted he had misjudged his opponent back in May.

"The truth is I probably got a big too big for my boots," said Langford. "I'll hold my hands up, I overlooked him last time.

"Fair play to Jason, he made it into his type of fight which distracted me and put me off my game plan.



"I got it severely wrong. It's not good enough just admitting that you got it wrong, you have to realise why you got it wrong.

Jason Welborn defeated Langford when the two met in May

"The reality is I looked past him and paid the price. Thankfully we got the rematch straight away and I'm looking forward to putting the record straight and showing people what I'm really about."

Former Commonwealth and WBO Intercontinental champion Langford was full of praise for his opponent, but stressed that is fully focused this time round.

"You've got to give Welborn credit, he fought the right fight for him. It was a full on tear up for the twelve rounds.

"I'm 100 per cent focused on winning my belt back, I'm not looking past it. It doesn't matter how I'm going to win, I know I will win."

"There was a lot that went wrong last time, we've identified some technical aspects of my game and have been improving on that for this camp. I've got to get back to my boxing and use my feet a lot more this time around."