Amir Khan, Anthony Joshua and some of America's hottest stars return to action in the new season

1:30 Get ready for a brilliant autumn of boxing on Sky Sports... Get ready for a brilliant autumn of boxing on Sky Sports...

A new season of boxing is nearly upon us, with Amir Khan, Anthony Joshua and some of America's hottest stars in action before the end of 2018.

We have already witnessed some explosive action this year - and there is more to come as Khan kicks off our live boxing with a welterweight clash against Samuel Vargas in Birmingham this Saturday night.

Joshua then defends his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

We head stateside as Matchroom USA begins its exciting schedule with Callum Johnson topping a Chicago bill in a world title battle against Artur Beterbiev, while the likes of Katie Taylor, Scott Quigg and Danny Jacobs are due to fight on American shows in the coming months.

Birmingham Arena, Birmingham, Saturday September 8

Khan kicks off the Sky Sports schedule in Birmingham

Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas

Sam Eggington v Hassan Mwakinyo

Jason Welborn v Tommy Langford - British middleweight title

Lewis Ritson v Oscar Amador

Scott Fitzgerald v Craig Morris

Wembley Stadium, London, September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin - WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

Luke Campbell v Yvan Mendy

Matt Askin v Lawrence Okolie - British cruiserweight title

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, October 6

Callum Johnson (right) challenges IBF champion Artur Beterbiev

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Johnson - IBF light-heavyweight title

Daniel Roman v Gavin McDonnell - WBA super-bantamweight title

Jessie Vargas v Thomas Dulorme

Jarrell Miller v Tomasz Adamek

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, October 13

Lewis Ritson battles Franceso Pantera for the European belt

Lewis Ritson v Franceso Pantera - European lightweight title

Glenn Foot v Robbie Davies Jnr - British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles

Joshua Buatsi v TBC

David Allen v TBC

TD Garden, Boston, October 20

Katie Taylor puts her IBF and WBA belts at stake in Boston

Katie Taylor v Cindy Serrano - IBF and WBA lightweight titles

Billy Joe Saunders v Demetrius Andrade - WBO middleweight title

Tevin Famer v James Tennyson IBF super-featherweight title

Kid Galahad v Toka Kahn Clary

Danny O'Connor v Tommy Coyle.

Scott Quigg v TBC

Watch Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on September 8, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.