Amir Khan, Anthony Joshua and some of America's hottest stars return to action in the new season
Last Updated: 03/09/18 1:34pm
A new season of boxing is nearly upon us, with Amir Khan, Anthony Joshua and some of America's hottest stars in action before the end of 2018.
We have already witnessed some explosive action this year - and there is more to come as Khan kicks off our live boxing with a welterweight clash against Samuel Vargas in Birmingham this Saturday night.
Joshua then defends his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Book Joshua vs Povetkin now
Early booking lines are open for the Wembley Stadium heavyweight showdown.
We head stateside as Matchroom USA begins its exciting schedule with Callum Johnson topping a Chicago bill in a world title battle against Artur Beterbiev, while the likes of Katie Taylor, Scott Quigg and Danny Jacobs are due to fight on American shows in the coming months.
Birmingham Arena, Birmingham, Saturday September 8
Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas
Sam Eggington v Hassan Mwakinyo
Jason Welborn v Tommy Langford - British middleweight title
Lewis Ritson v Oscar Amador
Scott Fitzgerald v Craig Morris
Wembley Stadium, London, September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin - WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles
Luke Campbell v Yvan Mendy
Matt Askin v Lawrence Okolie - British cruiserweight title
Wintrust Arena, Chicago, October 6
Artur Beterbiev v Callum Johnson - IBF light-heavyweight title
Daniel Roman v Gavin McDonnell - WBA super-bantamweight title
Jessie Vargas v Thomas Dulorme
Jarrell Miller v Tomasz Adamek
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, October 13
Lewis Ritson v Franceso Pantera - European lightweight title
Glenn Foot v Robbie Davies Jnr - British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles
Joshua Buatsi v TBC
David Allen v TBC
TD Garden, Boston, October 20
Katie Taylor v Cindy Serrano - IBF and WBA lightweight titles
Billy Joe Saunders v Demetrius Andrade - WBO middleweight title
Tevin Famer v James Tennyson IBF super-featherweight title
Kid Galahad v Toka Kahn Clary
Danny O'Connor v Tommy Coyle.
Scott Quigg v TBC
Watch Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on September 8, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.