Conor Benn has undergone hand surgery after tearing a tendon in rematch win over Cedrick Peynaud
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 05/09/18 2:14pm
Conor Benn has undergone hand surgery after tearing a tendon during his rematch win over Cedrick Peynaud.
The unbeaten 21-year-old welterweight again proved his toughness in a hard-fought 10 round points win over Peynaud on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's win over Joseph Parker at The O2 in July.
And Benn has since revealed on social media that he suffered a hand injury from the first round of his second fight with the Frenchman.
(🚨 WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES 🚨) Injured my right hand From the first round of my last fight, Tore my tendon and the bag underneath exposing my knuckle which caused me pain Throughout the fight. However you always got to find a way to win. The Will to win is something you’re born with... I’m constantly reminded how hard this Sport is. And I believe my WILL to win overrules anything. Thank you @mike_hayton #TeamBenn #TheDestroyer
He wrote: "Injured my right hand from the first round of my last fight. Tore my tendon and the bag underneath exposing my knuckle which caused me pain throughout the fight, however, you always got to find a way to win.
"The will to win is something that you're born with. I'm constantly reminded how hard this sport is and I believe my will to win overrules anything."
Benn, who had climbed off the canvas twice to beat Peynaud on points in December, has yet to confirm how long he will spend away from the ring after the operation.
