Joshua vs Povetkin: Booking lines open for Wembley Stadium heavyweight showdown

Booking lines are open for Wembley fight on September 22; non-Sky subscribers can book and watch too

Last Updated: 12/09/18 8:33am
0:30
Anthony Joshua returns to Wembley Stadium when he takes on Alexander Povetkin on September 22
The early booking lines for Anthony Joshua's Wembley Stadium return are now open.

'AJ' defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against former world champion Alexander Povetkin, on Saturday, September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua will be back in front of up to 90,000 fans at the iconic venue, so if you haven't got a ticket, here are the simple ways you can book and watch the heavyweight event and packed undercard...

Don't miss Anthony Joshua's return to Wembley Stadium as he defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin...

To book online, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/
There is no surcharge for online bookings

To watch online, go to skysports.com/boxofficelive
You do not have to be a Sky subscriber

To book via your Sky remote
Press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your PIN if prompted.
You can only record the event using this method

To check all booking information, click here
All the timings and pricing

Tale of the Tape - Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin
Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.

