Boxing 2026 fight schedule and latest results: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor and more

Keep track of the latest boxing results and major fights coming up during 2026.

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will return to the sport after over a year out while heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is yet to announce his next fight.

Katie Taylor has also not revealed her plans for 2026 with suggestions retirement may be near for the Irish light-welterweight world champion.

Boxing 2026 Schedule - key upcoming fights

Saturday January 10

Subriel Matias v Dalton Smith (WBC light-welterweight world title) - Brooklyn, USA

Thursday January 22

Caroline Veyre v Delfine Persoon (WBC super-featherweight world title) - Michigan, USA

Saturday January 24

Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight) - Manchester, England

Raymond Muratalla v Andy Cruz (IBF lightweight world title) - Las Vegas, USA

Saturday January 31

Teofimo Lopez v Shakur Stevenson (WBO light-welterweight world title) - New York, USA

Bakhram Murtazaliev v Josh Kelly (IBF light-middleweight world title) - London, England

Adam Azim v Gustavo Lemos (light-welterweight) - New York, USA

Francesca Hennessy v Ellie Bouttell (bantamweight) - New York, USA

Saturday February 7

Nick Ball v Brandon Figueroa (WBA featherweight world title) - Liverpool, England

Saturday February 21

Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington II (super-featherweight) - Nottingham, England

Sandy Ryan v Karla Ramos Zamora (WBC light-welterweight world title) - Nottingham, England

Sunday February 22

Claressa Shields v Franchon Crews-Dezurn II (undisputed heavyweight world title) - Detroit, USA

Saturday February 28

Emanuel Navarrete v Eduardo Nunez (WBO & IBF super-featherweight world titles) - Arizona, USA

Saturday March 14

Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace (WBA super-featherweight world title) - Dublin, Ireland

Boxing 2026 Results

Saturday January 3

Amanda Serrano beats Reina Tellez by unanimous decision (WBA & WBO featherweight world titles) - San Juan, Puerto Rico