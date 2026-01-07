Boxing 2026 fight schedule and latest results: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor and more
All the latest dates and results from across the world of boxing in 2026; Tyson Fury yet to confirm comeback fight but other events have already been announced; watch boxing live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 7 January 2026 12:09, UK
Keep track of the latest boxing results and major fights coming up during 2026.
Tyson Fury has confirmed he will return to the sport after over a year out while heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is yet to announce his next fight.
Katie Taylor has also not revealed her plans for 2026 with suggestions retirement may be near for the Irish light-welterweight world champion.
Boxing 2026 Schedule - key upcoming fights
Saturday January 10
Subriel Matias v Dalton Smith (WBC light-welterweight world title) - Brooklyn, USA
Thursday January 22
Caroline Veyre v Delfine Persoon (WBC super-featherweight world title) - Michigan, USA
Saturday January 24
Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight) - Manchester, England
Raymond Muratalla v Andy Cruz (IBF lightweight world title) - Las Vegas, USA
Saturday January 31
Teofimo Lopez v Shakur Stevenson (WBO light-welterweight world title) - New York, USA
Bakhram Murtazaliev v Josh Kelly (IBF light-middleweight world title) - London, England
Adam Azim v Gustavo Lemos (light-welterweight) - New York, USA
Francesca Hennessy v Ellie Bouttell (bantamweight) - New York, USA
Saturday February 7
Nick Ball v Brandon Figueroa (WBA featherweight world title) - Liverpool, England
Saturday February 21
Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington II (super-featherweight) - Nottingham, England
Sandy Ryan v Karla Ramos Zamora (WBC light-welterweight world title) - Nottingham, England
Sunday February 22
Claressa Shields v Franchon Crews-Dezurn II (undisputed heavyweight world title) - Detroit, USA
Saturday February 28
Emanuel Navarrete v Eduardo Nunez (WBO & IBF super-featherweight world titles) - Arizona, USA
Saturday March 14
Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace (WBA super-featherweight world title) - Dublin, Ireland
Boxing 2026 Results
Saturday January 3
Amanda Serrano beats Reina Tellez by unanimous decision (WBA & WBO featherweight world titles) - San Juan, Puerto Rico