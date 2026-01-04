Amanda Serrano overcomes badly-swollen right eye in world title win over Reina Tellez in Puerto Rico
Amanda Serrano retains WBA and WBO featherweight world titles after unanimous decision victory over Reina Tellez; Serrano returned with homecoming bout in Puerto Rico after losing trilogy clash to Katie Taylor in July 2025; on undercard, Stephanie Han defeated Holly Holm on points
Sunday 4 January 2026 08:27, UK
Amanda Serrano had to overcome a badly-swollen right eye in a homecoming world title win over Reina Tellez.
The multi-weight world champion returned to featherweight after losing her trilogy clash to Katie Taylor last summer and Serrano was made to work for a unanimous decision win as she retained her WBA and WBO belts in Puerto Rico.
Tellez, who stepped in as a late replacement opponent last month, inflicted the swelling around Serrano's eye in the fifth round, but the champion displayed her vast experience by responding with classy combinations.
Serrano was cheered on by YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul, who works alongside her on Most Valuable Promotions, as she sealed a wide victory with scores of 98-92, 97-93 and 97-93.
"It's been two years since I fought at this weight, so the next fights are going to be much, much better," Serrano told DAZN.
She added: "There's a lot of new girls, new champions at featherweight so that's a nice thing to see. Maybe one day we can all get together and fight each other."
On the undercard, Holly Holm was beaten on points by Stephanie Han after their WBA lightweight world title fight was stopped in the seventh round following a clash of heads.
Han suffered a nasty cut on her forehead and was unable to continue, but retained her title by unanimous decision which meant that Holm fell short in her bid to become a four-division champion.