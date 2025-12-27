Naoya Inoue outclasses Alan David Picasso to retain undisputed super-bantamweight title and remain undefeated

Japan's Naoya Inoue retained his undisputed super-bantamweight crown in dominant fashion against Alan David Picasso on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision in Riyadh.

'The Monster' secured victory with one-sided judge scores of 119-109, 120-108 and 117-111, stretching his unbeaten professional record to 31-0 and world title fight record to 27-0.

While Inoue failed to win via knockout, he produced a number of brutal body blows to Mexican Picasso which ultimately proved too much.

Inoue displayed his hand speed in a measured first round, before landing body blows and a right hook in the second round.

The Japanese star fought more off the back foot in the third and fourth rounds as Picasso sought to reply, but the latter failed as Inoue again looked assured and on top.

The fifth round saw Inoue land yet more blows to Picasso, catching him with head shots, while the sixth saw Picasso largely pinned to the ropes.

Image: Inoue failed to win via knockout, but secured a dominant win via unanimous decision

Inoue's superior speed and footwork saw him remain on top through rounds seven and eight, while he appeared to seek a knockout blow in dominant rounds nine and 10, only for Picasso to survive.

Knowing he needed a knockout blow for victory, Picasso threw everything at it in the 11th and 12th rounds, but failed to connect as Inoue managed matters before securing an accomplished victory.