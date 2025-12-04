Lawrence Okolie open to boxing Moses Itauma in final eliminator for WBC heavyweight world title

Lawrence Okolie is open to boxing Moses Itauma in a clash that would lead the winner to a future world title shot.

The WBC has ordered a final eliminator for the world championship between the two British heavyweights.

Oleksandr Usyk is the full WBC world champion while Agit Kabayel is their Interim heavyweight titlist.

Okolie, a world titlist at cruiserweight and in the new bridgerweight division, is the No 1 rated contender in the WBC's heavyweight rankings and is open to boxing Itauma, their No 4, in an eliminator.

Joe Gallagher, Okolie's trainer, told Sky Sports: "I petitioned for him to be made mandatory [challenger]. Kabayel's having a fight in January, Usyk they're allowing a voluntary [defence]. AJ ranked No 3 and Dubois No 2 weren't available to fight at the moment so they made Lawrence and Moses as a final eliminator, which was a surprise."

Gallagher added: "Whether it happens or not, I'm not sure. I doubt it. But Lawrence is here to fight everyone and anyone so that's where we are."

Both Okolie and Itauma have other fights lined up next. Okolie is due to box in Nigeria on December 19, while Itauma is set to box Jermaine Franklin in Manchester on January 24.

Itauma is still only 20 years old and has just had 13 professional fights. But he could serve notice of his world class credentials against Franklin next month.

Ben Davison, Itauma's trainer, wouldn't hold the young fighter back from challenging Usyk. In fact he'd advise Itauma to go for that fight.

"I would take it," Davison previously told Sky Sports. "I would. I think it's a win-win. As much as Moses hasn't boxed anybody like Usyk, I don't think Usyk's boxed anybody like Moses. I think he would openly say that himself.

"It's something he [Itauma] would be up for. I think he's got the mindset: if you're taking a dive [into the deep end] you might as well take the dive. Hopefully we may end up in a world title fight."