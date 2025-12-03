Oleksandr Usyk granted voluntary WBC heavyweight title defence with Deontay Wilder eligible to challenge for belt
Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk sought permission to make a voluntary defence of his WBC title; that petition was granted on Wednesday; with former champion Deontay Wilder moving into the WBC's top 10, the American is eligible to challenge Usyk for the belt
Wednesday 3 December 2025 18:50, UK
Oleksandr Usyk will be permitted to make a voluntary defence of his WBC heavyweight world championship and that could be against Deontay Wilder.
Usyk is undefeated but no longer the undisputed heavyweight world champion after vacating the WBO championship that he's held since 2021 when he first defeated Anthony Joshua.
But the Ukrainian star remains the unified WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion and has sought permission to make a voluntary defence of the WBC belt. On Wednesday the WBC allowed that request.
Wilder, America's most high-profile heavyweight, held the WBC title from 2015 to 2020, when he first lost to Tyson Fury. He wasn't able to win back the belt in their third fight and in recent years has been defeated by both Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.
He came back with a win over Tyrell Anthony Herndon in June and now Wilder has been ranked in the WBC's top 10, Usyk could defend that title against him.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "Deontay Wilder is ranked No 8 or 9 so he's eligible to challenge Oleksandr Usyk if they wish to do so. Usyk did petition for a voluntary defence which was granted today."
Nor would the IBF take any issue with the champion boxing Wilder next. A spokesperson for the IBF told Sky Sports: "The IBF is not next in the rotation. It would only become an issue for us if he were due to make a mandatory defence of his IBF title."
Serhii Lapin, the chief executive of Team Usyk, explained why fighting Wilder, even at this advanced stage of the American's career, appeals to the heavyweight world champion.
Lapin told Ready to Fight: "Wilder is a huge name to add to Usyk's record. He's one of the most dangerous punchers of his generation, a former world champion, and a fighter known throughout the boxing world.
"Beating a man like that strengthens Usyk's legacy and closes another important chapter in heavyweight history.
"This isn't just a fight. It's an event that draws massive attention from fans, the media and the entire industry."