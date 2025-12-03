Hamzah Sheeraz mandated for world title shot after WBC strip super-middleweight championship from Terence Crawford
Britain's Hamzah Sheeraz has been mandated by the WBC to fight Christian Mbilli for their super-middleweight world championship; Terence Crawford, who defeated Canelo Alvarez in a stunning victory earlier this year, has been stripped of the WBC's super-middleweight title
Wednesday 3 December 2025 11:52, UK
Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz has been mandated for a world title shot after Terence Crawford was stripped of the WBC super-middleweight championship.
Crawford, an outstanding welterweight, leapt up three divisions to stun Canelo Alvarez and become the undisputed world champion, winning all four of the major titles at 168lbs.
But the WBC have stripped Crawford of their world title, reportedly due to him failing to pay their sanctioning fees.
- Benn lined up for potential fights with Garcia and Stevenson in 2026
- TKV claims British heavyweight title with brutal points win over Clarke
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Sheeraz has now been mandated to fight Canada's Christian Mbilli for the WBC super-middleweight championship.
Explaining why Crawford's title was removed, the WBC stated he was put "on notice regarding his failure to comply with express mandates of the WBC rules and regulations; specifically the non-payment of the boxer's bout fees for his last two fights: against Israil Madrimov and against Saul Alvarez.
"The WBC sent multiple communications to champion Crawford, his manager, and his legal counsel. Very unfortunately the WBC did not receive an acknowledgement of receipt nor any response to those communications. The WBC had no choice but to act."
Sheeraz went on a run of fearsome knockout wins at middleweight, that encompassed rapid victories over Liam Williams and Tyler Denny. He fought for the WBC middleweight title earlier this year, but struggled to a draw against Carlos Adames.
He moved up to super-middleweight and bounced back with a dominant victory over Edgar Berlanga in July.
A spokesperson for Sheeraz's promoter Queensberry told Sky Sports: "We welcome this news for Hamzah to have the opportunity to become a world champion.
"Hamzah is in a great position with all of the sanctioning bodies, so we will be sitting down with the team shortly to discuss the best next move for him and his career.
"Hamzah is already one of the biggest talents in the sport, as he showed last time out when he destroyed Edgar Berlanga after moving up to 168lbs, and when he becomes world champion in 2026 he will become a true global superstar."