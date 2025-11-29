Jeamie TKV defeats Frazer Clarke via split decision to claim vacant British heavyweight title

Jeamie TKV defeated Frazer Clarke by split decision to claim the vacant British heavyweight title after a bruising 12-round battle in Derby.

TKV weathered Clarke's early bombardment, grew into the contest, and delivered sustained punishment of his own, with a thunderous left hook nearly ending the fight in a remarkable 11th round.

The Olympic bronze medallist somehow staggered back to his stool and dug deep into his fighting instincts to prevent his corner from throwing in the towel, valiantly battling through the final round.

But TKV, who had a point deducted earlier for repeated low blows, had already inflicted enough damage. Two judges scored the bout 115-113 and 115-112 in his favour, while the third judge had it 115-112 for Clarke.

After a draw and a defeat against WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, Clarke's third attempt at the British title ended in another damaging loss - one that will only raise further questions about the 34-year-old's future in the sport.

Image: TKV clinched the British heavyweight title by defeating Clarke

'I whooped that boy in his back yard'

Jeamie TKV speaking to BBC: "It feels amazing! I whooped that boy in his back yard.

"I knew he was going to hold on, but he started blowing within the first 30 seconds. We are not at the Olympics anymore!

Image: Clarke inflicted early damage on TKV

"I knew it was my fight. I even had a point taken off and still won.

"Of course [I'm open to a rematch]. We will do it in London this time, maybe at Wembley - but anytime, anywhere."