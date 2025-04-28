Boxing 2025 fight schedule and latest results: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Katie Taylor and more

Keep track of the latest boxing results and major fights coming up live on Sky Sports.

While some of boxing's biggest stars - like Anthony Joshua - have yet to confirm their next contests, major fights have already been set for early 2025.

Daniel Dubois has landed a heavyweight unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

It will be a rematch for the British fighter - who holds the IBF belt - against the WBA, WBO and WBC champion, having been stopped by Usyk in the ninth round of their previous meeting in August 2023.

The key upcoming fights

Saturday May 3

Times Square, New York

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza (WBO super-lightweight)

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez

Ryan Garcia vs Roland Romero

Sunday May 4

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull (WBO, WBC, WBA & IBF super-middleweight)

Monday May 5

T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas (WBO, WBC, WBA & IBF super-bantamweight)

Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez (WBO featherweight)

Sunday May 11

Pechanga Arena, San Diego, live on Sky Sports

Emanuel Navarrete v Charly Suarez (WBO super-featherweight)

Sunday May 25

Manchester, live on Sky Sports

Manchester Box Cup amateur tournament

Saturday June 7

Oakwell stadium, Barnsley, live on Sky Sports

Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco (European super-middleweight)

Saturday July 12

Madison Square Garden, New York

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano (WBC, IBF, WBA & WBO super-lightweight)

Significant results so far in 2025

Wednesday January 8

Gold Convention Centre, Australia

Jai Opetaia stopped David Nyika in round four (IBF cruiserweight)

Saturday January 11

Cannon Medical Arena, Sheffield

Callum Simpson stopped Steed Woodall in round two (British super-middleweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Jessica Camara technical draw after two round due to head clash (WBC lightweight)

Friday January 24

Ariake Arena, Japan, live on Sky Sports

Naoya Inoue stopped Ye Joon Kim (IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO super-bantamweight)

Saturday January 25

Nottingham Arena, Nottingham

Ellie Scotney beats Mea Motu by unanimous decision (IBF & WBO super-bantamweight)

Dalton Smith stopped Walid Ouizza in round one (European super-lightweight)

Saturday February 1

Wembley Arena, London

Adam Azim stopped Sergey Lipinets

Callum Simpson stopped Elvis Ahorgah

Sunday February 2

Dort Financial Center, Flint, Michigan

Claressa Shields beats Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight)

Saturday February 8

Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

Derek Chisora beats Otto Wallin by unanimous decision

Saturday February 15

Madison Square Garden Theatre, New York

Keyshawn Davis KOd Denys Berinchyk in round four (WBO lightweight)

Xander Zayas stopped Slawa Spomer in round nine

Jared Anderson beats Marios Kollias by unanimous decision

Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

Arnold Barboza Jr beats Jack Catterall by split decision

Saturday February 22

ANB Arena, Riyadh

Joseph Parker KOs Martin Bakole in round two

Dmitry Bivol beats Artur Beterbiev by majority decision (WBC, WBA, WBO & IBF light-heavyweight)

Callum Smith beats Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision (WBO Interim light-heavyweight)

Carlos Adames split decision draw with Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight)

Agit Kabayel KOs Zhilei Zhang in round six (WBC Interim heavyweight)

Shakur Stevenson stops Josh Padley in ninth round

Vergil Ortiz beats Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision (WBC Interim super-welterweight)

Monday February 24

Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Junto Nakatani KOs David Cuellar in round three (WBO bantamweight)

Tenshin Nasukawa beats Jason Moloney by unanimous decision

Friday March 7

Royal Albert Hall, London

Natasha Jonas beats Lauren Price by unanimous decision (IBF, WBC & WBA welterweight)

Caroline Dubois beats Bo Mi Re Shin by majority decision (WBC lightweight)

Thursday March 13

Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena, Tokyo

Kenshiro Teraji stops Seigo Yuri Akui (WBC & WBA flyweight)

Anthony Olascuaga beats Hiroto Kyoguchi by unanimous decision (WBO flyweight)

Rene Santiago beats Shokichi Iwata by unanimous decision (WBO light-flyweight)

Saturday March 15

Echo Arena, Liverpool

Nick Ball stops TJ Doheny (WBA featherweight)

Andrew Cain beats Charlie Edwards by split decision (British bantamweight)

Sunday March 30

Fontainebleau, Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer beats Sandy Ryan by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight)

Brian Norman stops Derrieck Cuevas (WBO welterweight)

Sunday April 6

Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

Richard Torrez beats Guido Vianello by unanimous decision

Sunday April 20

bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Ben Whittaker KOs Liam Cameron in round two

Sam Eggington beats Liam Cutler by unanimous decision

Frazer Clarke KOs Ebaneezer Tetteh in round one

Tyler Denny beats Elvis Ahorgah on points

Saturday April 26

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn by unanimous decision

Aaron McKenna beats Liam Smith by unanimous decision

Anthony Yarde beats Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision

Chris Billam-Smith beats Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision

Viddal Riley beats Cheavon Clarke by unanimous decision