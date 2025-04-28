Boxing 2025 fight schedule and latest results: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Katie Taylor and more
Oleksandr Usyk will return to the ring against Daniel Dubois on July 19; Anthony Joshua is yet to confirm his next contest but major fights have already been set for 2025; Watch boxing live on Sky Sports
Monday 28 April 2025 07:25, UK
Keep track of the latest boxing results and major fights coming up live on Sky Sports.
While some of boxing's biggest stars - like Anthony Joshua - have yet to confirm their next contests, major fights have already been set for early 2025.
Daniel Dubois has landed a heavyweight unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on July 19.
- Latest boxing headlines, reports and highlights
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
It will be a rematch for the British fighter - who holds the IBF belt - against the WBA, WBO and WBC champion, having been stopped by Usyk in the ninth round of their previous meeting in August 2023.
The key upcoming fights
Saturday May 3
Times Square, New York
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza (WBO super-lightweight)
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
Ryan Garcia vs Roland Romero
Sunday May 4
Kingdom Arena, Riyadh
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull (WBO, WBC, WBA & IBF super-middleweight)
Monday May 5
T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas (WBO, WBC, WBA & IBF super-bantamweight)
Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez (WBO featherweight)
Sunday May 11
Pechanga Arena, San Diego, live on Sky Sports
Emanuel Navarrete v Charly Suarez (WBO super-featherweight)
Sunday May 25
Manchester, live on Sky Sports
Manchester Box Cup amateur tournament
Saturday June 7
Oakwell stadium, Barnsley, live on Sky Sports
Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco (European super-middleweight)
Saturday July 12
Madison Square Garden, New York
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano (WBC, IBF, WBA & WBO super-lightweight)
Significant results so far in 2025
Wednesday January 8
Gold Convention Centre, Australia
Jai Opetaia stopped David Nyika in round four (IBF cruiserweight)
Saturday January 11
Cannon Medical Arena, Sheffield
Callum Simpson stopped Steed Woodall in round two (British super-middleweight)
Caroline Dubois vs Jessica Camara technical draw after two round due to head clash (WBC lightweight)
Friday January 24
Ariake Arena, Japan, live on Sky Sports
Naoya Inoue stopped Ye Joon Kim (IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO super-bantamweight)
Saturday January 25
Nottingham Arena, Nottingham
Ellie Scotney beats Mea Motu by unanimous decision (IBF & WBO super-bantamweight)
Dalton Smith stopped Walid Ouizza in round one (European super-lightweight)
Saturday February 1
Wembley Arena, London
Adam Azim stopped Sergey Lipinets
Callum Simpson stopped Elvis Ahorgah
Sunday February 2
Dort Financial Center, Flint, Michigan
Claressa Shields beats Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight)
Saturday February 8
Co-op Live Arena, Manchester
Derek Chisora beats Otto Wallin by unanimous decision
Saturday February 15
Madison Square Garden Theatre, New York
Keyshawn Davis KOd Denys Berinchyk in round four (WBO lightweight)
Xander Zayas stopped Slawa Spomer in round nine
Jared Anderson beats Marios Kollias by unanimous decision
Co-op Live Arena, Manchester
Arnold Barboza Jr beats Jack Catterall by split decision
Saturday February 22
ANB Arena, Riyadh
Joseph Parker KOs Martin Bakole in round two
Dmitry Bivol beats Artur Beterbiev by majority decision (WBC, WBA, WBO & IBF light-heavyweight)
Callum Smith beats Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision (WBO Interim light-heavyweight)
Carlos Adames split decision draw with Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight)
Agit Kabayel KOs Zhilei Zhang in round six (WBC Interim heavyweight)
Shakur Stevenson stops Josh Padley in ninth round
Vergil Ortiz beats Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision (WBC Interim super-welterweight)
Monday February 24
Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Junto Nakatani KOs David Cuellar in round three (WBO bantamweight)
Tenshin Nasukawa beats Jason Moloney by unanimous decision
Friday March 7
Royal Albert Hall, London
Natasha Jonas beats Lauren Price by unanimous decision (IBF, WBC & WBA welterweight)
Caroline Dubois beats Bo Mi Re Shin by majority decision (WBC lightweight)
Thursday March 13
Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena, Tokyo
Kenshiro Teraji stops Seigo Yuri Akui (WBC & WBA flyweight)
Anthony Olascuaga beats Hiroto Kyoguchi by unanimous decision (WBO flyweight)
Rene Santiago beats Shokichi Iwata by unanimous decision (WBO light-flyweight)
Saturday March 15
Echo Arena, Liverpool
Nick Ball stops TJ Doheny (WBA featherweight)
Andrew Cain beats Charlie Edwards by split decision (British bantamweight)
Sunday March 30
Fontainebleau, Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer beats Sandy Ryan by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight)
Brian Norman stops Derrieck Cuevas (WBO welterweight)
Sunday April 6
Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas
Richard Torrez beats Guido Vianello by unanimous decision
Sunday April 20
bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
Ben Whittaker KOs Liam Cameron in round two
Sam Eggington beats Liam Cutler by unanimous decision
Frazer Clarke KOs Ebaneezer Tetteh in round one
Tyler Denny beats Elvis Ahorgah on points
Saturday April 26
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn by unanimous decision
Aaron McKenna beats Liam Smith by unanimous decision
Anthony Yarde beats Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision
Chris Billam-Smith beats Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision