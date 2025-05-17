Dave Allen knocks out Jonny Fisher in rematch to avenge controversial December defeat
Saturday's rematch clash between Dave Allen and Johnny Fisher sees former produce thunderous knockout victory to avenge December defeat; Allen floors Fisher in fifth after thoroughly dominant round; 33-year-old's previous loss on points had proven controversial after knocking Fisher down
Saturday 17 May 2025 22:39, UK
Dave Allen avenged his controversial December defeat to Johnny Fisher with an explosive knockout victory in their rematch at London's Copper Box Arena.
In their previous clash back in December, Fisher had to clamber off the canvas after a heavy knockdown but was still awarded a hotly contested points victory over Allen in Saudi Arabia.
On Saturday, a tight start to the contest where Fisher landed a number of positive shots was turned on its head in the fifth round when Allen attacked the body before landing a devastating left hook to flatten Fisher.
Fisher's corner threw in the towel, but their man was on the way down and out cold already, with the fight soon stopped and victory awarded to Allen.
The knockout blow was actually the second time in the round Allen put Fisher down, with the latter surviving a count in the first instance.
"The first fight did me the world of good," Allen said afterwards.
"I put a bit of weight on for the body shots. I knew it would pay dividends, took the risk and got [the title]. I'm the fattest, hardest man you'll ever see.
"This means everything to me. I've been written off so many times.
"You know what it means? The belt, everything, my kids. I'm gonna have an en suite, they'll have their own bathroom between them.
"At this level, I'm a handful. He overexaggerated the movement, which worked against him.
"I've got experience, I know the game inside-out. I'm him, but with 30 more fights basically.
"He's my friend. He's a very good friend of mine. I wouldn't allow [a trilogy fight] to happen, because it's not in his best interests."
Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed afterwards there is a rematch clause, with the heavyweights now locked at 1-1.
