Savannah Marshall on course for Claressa Shields rematch? 'They're at the top,' says trainer Peter Fury

Savannah Marshall could yet secure a rematch with arch-rival Claressa Shields, believes trainer Peter Fury.

Marshall holds an amateur win over Shields and the long-time foes met in a blockbuster world title fight in 2022.

Shields was victorious and has subsequently moved up in weight, becoming an undisputed champion at heavyweight.

Marshall herself won the undisputed title at super-middleweight in 2023 and has also changed sports to compete in MMA with PFL.

The Briton will return to boxing next, after signing a deal with Jake Paul's promotional company MVP.

Her trainer Peter Fury told the Toe2Toe podcast: "I think it's great news for Savannah.

"She's in the gym, she's training hard every day and she's got a big announcement next week."

Marshall is entering a new phase of her boxing career with an American promoter and Fury believes she could still eventually get a rematch with Shields.

"I'm optimistic because I don't think there's anybody else. I think them two are at the top," Fury said.

"Savannah's made some serious adjustments since the first fight so I'm really looking forward to if they can get it on again."

Marshall is not the only UK fighter to join MVP recently. Chantelle Cameron, the former undisputed super-lightweight champion and current WBC Interim titlist, has signed for the company which is staging Katie Tayor's next fight.

Holm returns to boxing

Image: Holly Holm believes she can be successful in boxing (AP Photo/John Locher)

At the age of 43 UFC star Holly Holm, who famously knocked out Ronda Rousey, will return to boxing.

She will fight Yolanda Vega on the undercard of Jake Paul's bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 28.

"This new chapter is going to be an exciting journey, and I'm looking forward to the challenge," Holm said. "Coming full circle back to boxing - I've spent most of my MMA career at 135lbs, and now I have the opportunity to make my boxing debut at that weight.

"With boxing titles in three higher weight classes under my belt, I'm eager to pursue a fourth title in a new division."

