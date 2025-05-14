Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua? Eddie Hearn appeals to Fury about potential AJ fight - 'Put us out of our misery!'

Tyson Fury can "put us out of our misery" by confirming his return for a fight against Anthony Joshua, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury has teased a return on social media after announcing his retirement in the aftermath of his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn has confirmed Joshua requires keyhole surgery on his elbow, but insists there is a "clear path" to making the British blockbuster bout once his fighter is fully fit.

"I feel like Tyson Fury's a bit of a tease really, isn't he? I mean, all we see on Instagram is him," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Even today, I've come out of the press conference, went on Instagram, he's there with his wraps on doing 12 rounds of boxing. Why are you doing this to us? What are you doing? Are you just deliberately playing with our minds or are you coming back?

"Just let us know either way. Put us out of our misery.

"Look, AJ's got to have a little keyhole surgery on his elbow. He'll be back post-September. It's there, isn't it? Let's just make it happen.

"When we talk about big fights, this fight is the biggest fight, not just in British boxing, in world boxing, by a mile. And I just feel like it's time. This is the moment.

"We're reliant upon Tyson Fury. We're ready to go, but obviously he's got to be comfortable. He's got to be up for it.

"He's a competitive so-and-so, and I just know in his mind, he'll want to dance with Anthony Joshua. So, dust those shoes off and let's make it happen."

Hearn believes Fury vs Joshua is easier to make than ever before, having struck up a strong working relationship with rival promoter Frank Warren, who represents Fury.

Both Joshua - who lost to Daniel Dubois in September - and Fury no longer hold world titles which could further simplify negotiations.

"Honestly, one phone call," Hearn said. "Previously, one had a belt, one was the challenger.

"One was unified, me and Frank Warren never spoke, me and Tyson Fury didn't get on. That ship's sailed now. It really is one phone call, just to say, 'here are the terms. You're both not champions at the moment, but you're both huge stars. Let's just get on with it and make it happen'.

"That's why I feel like now, everything that's happened in the past - and I'm not saying it's anybody's fault. It's probably all of our fault in some way - forget that. We've got the path now to make it happen. We saw with Benn-Eubank how great these all-British fights can be.

"That was just an unforgettable night. This one is twice the size. Fingers crossed, but I'm quietly confident."

If Fury resists the temptation to make a comeback this year, Hearn has suggested Joshua could instead pursue a fight against Dillian Whyte or Daniel Dubois, who faces Usyk in a Wembley rematch in July.

"We've got Dubois and Usyk on July 19. If Daniel Dubois was to win the undisputed, I'm sure AJ would love a crack at that as well. So, Dubois, Fury, maybe another fight with another contender.

"Dillian Whyte's made his announcement. He's coming back in June as well. I don't know.

"I know that one thing on AJ's mind is Tyson Fury. But it's kind of out of our hands."