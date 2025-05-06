Viddal Riley reveals his world title target after defeating Cheavon Clarke to claim the British cruiserweight belt

Viddal Riley believes he will be ready for world title fights within 18 months after experiencing British title glory.

The 27-year-old won the British cruiserweight title by defeating Cheavon Clarke on the Eubank Jr vs Benn bill and after gaining not only the title, but North London bragging rights, Riley is hungry for more big nights.

Winning the title has unlocked fresh opportunities for Riley, who is now unbeaten in 13 professional fights, and after conquering the British scene, Riley has European and world glory on his agenda.

Riley was a guest on Sky Sports' Toe2Toe podcast and, discussing what lies ahead for the 'Rilest', he said: "I'm expecting a few people to call me out because the British title is a title you want to win.

"But again, what are you bringing? What are they bringing? That's my question.

"The main thing for me is just to move forward. Defending the belt is a step forward. Getting a Commonwealth title, European title is a step forward. Fighting a highly ranked opponent in the world is another step forward.

"Cheavon, I believe, was No 15 in three governing bodies. So, I've proven that I can fight someone that's highly ranked in the world.

"We've got options and it's good to be in that position.

"I think my current trajectory is 12-18 months to a world title fight.

"The cruiserweight division is once you hit the British level, it's almost world level. Especially with the quality of fighters we have in this country - European minimum. I think that's why the British title means so much in my weight class, because it brings you close to the top of the division.

"Still nothing too rash or to get ahead of myself, but on current trajectory, I believe I should be looking at the top of the division. I'm just enjoying being in here and letting the team wrap their head around what is best for me."

The victory over Clarke was a defining night in the early stages of Riley's career as he sealed an impressive victory by unanimous decision.

It was a statement win for Riley, who was proud to defeat an Arsenal fan at the home of his beloved Tottenham Hotspur.

Watch as Cheavon Clarke walks out to Arsenal's 'North London Forever' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It feels good to have the title. I was saying the whole week about destiny and the fight week all came together," said Riley.

"Tottenham Stadium, Arsenal fan, British title. If you want anything more, you're being greedy!

"At the time of 'North London Forever', I was locked in. I heard the song, but I was thinking this gave me extra fuel. I already knew he was an Arsenal fan. I've seen the kit, the red, and the vibe he was on during fight week.

"Fighting at the Spurs stadium gave me a good flavour.

"I could feel I was fighting a champion; the belt wasn't vacant, and it was something that had to be taken away. We fought with that energy, and it took that effort to make the performance look simple.

"As soon as I heard I'm the new [champion], and I had the chance to watch the fight back, it is everything I could ask for. Riley stated.

"Some fights you think inside [the ring] that it looks and feels good, then you watch it back and you're like, 'that don't really look how it felt.' But that performance, it was just good to show my ability against a dominant and very good opponent.

"It was a big credit for Cheavon and I thanked him for that chance."