Adam Azim: I'm a dangerous fighter. Dalton Smith needs to get better fights if he wants to be ready for me

Adam Azim believes his British rival Dalton Smith needs to step up the level of his recent competition, if they are to fight each other.

After blasting away former world title challenger Jose Zepeda last year, in recent months Smith has dispatched Walid Ouizza in a round and then was taken the distance by Mathieu Germain.

Although Smith picked up the European championship Azim used to hold, the Slough fighter contrasted his last two opponents with Smith's.

"It's a bit shocking because how can you go from Zepeda into fighting two average fighters," Azim told Sky Sports.

"Look at the fights I've been taking; Ohara Davies, Sergey Lipinets, two great fighters, good fighters and very tough fights. He's not going into tough fights."

Azim added: "You want to fight a good, well-established name and fight people [so] that you're actually going to keep your momentum up, instead of fighting people that you'll knock out in the first round.

"If you're mandatory to fight for the world title, fight for the world title. I don't know what he's holding back for. If you don't fight for the world title, then you're going to lose that opportunity."

He had a warning for Smith.

"He needs to buck up, fight better fights and get going because sooner or later you're not going to be developing and you will lose before you even fight me," Azim said.

"He needs to get better fights if he wants to have a proper fight with me because I'm a dangerous fighter."

Azim wants that showdown with Smith. He also has an eye on another UK opponent, Harlem Eubank, who he was due to box last year, although sustaining an injury saw that bout eventually fall through.

"Conor [Benn]'s not even looking at Harlem so I don't know why Harlem's chasing the fight. I think Harlem should get down to super-lightweight and fight me," Azim said. "But I don't think he wants to fight.

"They probably don't want to fight me after two great performances."

Azim, who wants to box three times in all this year, believes he is closing in on his own world title fight.

"A hundred per cent. I want to win a world title probably this year or next year. I'm still young, I'm still fresh," he said.

"You never know. It could be the next fight, it could be the next fight after that. We'll see. At the moment, the way it's going, it's going great and I just need to put my head down and focus and put all the emphasis on training.

"Just upwards now, trying to fight world-class fighters now so I'm looking forward to the next fight."