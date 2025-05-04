Canelo Alvarez beats William Scull to reclaim undisputed championship crown and set Terence Crawford fight

Canelo Alvarez reunified the major 168lb belts to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion again, after beating William Scull in Riyadh.

Mexico's Alvarez scored a unanimous decision win, beating the Cuban 115-113, 116-112 and 119-109 on the judges scorecards.

The win sets up Alvarez's next fight against Terence Crawford, the pound-for-pound star who only just moved up to super-welterweight. They will box on September 12 in Las Vegas.

"Crawford is one of the best out there, I like to share the ring with that kind of a fighter. It's my pleasure," Canelo said.

Crawford faced off with Alvarez in the ring after the fight. "In September I'll show the world what greatness looks like," the American warned.

Image: Terence Crawford faces off with Canelo Alvarez in the ring

Canelo had previously been the undisputed champion at super-middleweight but was stripped of the IBF belt when he boxed Edgar Berlanga last year rather than Scull, who was the IBF mandatory challenger and then became their champion.

Scull frustrated Alvarez as he went on the move and declined to engage, while Canelo looked to work the body.

"For me it's a boring fight. [Scull was] not trying to win, just trying to survive. I hate these kinds of fights," Alvarez said.

On the undercard heavyweight Martin Bakole was held to a majority draw by Efe Ajagba.

One judge scored their 10-rounder 96-94 to Ajagba but the other two couldn't split them on 95-95.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Joseph Parker's spectacular knockout victory against Martin Bakole.

Bakole had returned to competition quickly after Joseph Parker knocked him out in just two rounds only in February in a fight Bakole was wholly unprepared for. Stepping in for Daniel Dubois, the IBF champion who'd fallen ill just before the bout, Bakole had only arrived in Riyadh for the Parker bout on the morning of the contest.

He was fighting Ajagba to put himself in position for a future world title challenge. The drawn result however means he will fall behind other heavyweight contenders.

Badou Jack retained the WBC cruiserweight championship, edging out former titlist Noel Mikaelian on a majority decision.

Level 115-115 on one card, Jack took the other two 115-113.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Surace shocked Jaime Munguia with a huge knockout win last year

Jaime Munguia avenged a shock knockout loss when he outpointed Bruno Surace by unanimous decision over 12 rounds.

London's Richard Riakporhe had his first bout at heavyweight, halting Kevin Espindola after he'd dropped him in their fourth round.

Mexican Olympic silver medallist Marco Verde made his professional debut, beating Michel Galvan Polina by stoppage in the first round.

Watch Naoya Inoue's undisputed title defence against Ramon Cardenas live on Sky Sports from 1am on Monday morning.