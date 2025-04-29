Daniel Dubois' team erupt at Oleksandr Usyk ahead of undisputed title fight: 'You conned the boxing world!'

Daniel Dubois' team confronted Oleksandr Usyk about the controversial low blow ruling in their first fight at the press conference to announce their rematch.

Dubois and Usyk will rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19 to unify all four of the major heavyweight world titles.

Usyk is looking for another historic achievement against Dubois as he aims to become an undefeated three-time undisputed champion, and a two-time undisputed heavyweight titlist.

In May of last year, Usyk, already having been an undisputed champion at cruiserweight, beat Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed titlist in the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis.

The Ukrainian, still the unified WBC, WBO and WBA champion, vacated the IBF belt to take the rematch with Fury in December, which he also won.

Dubois, meanwhile, became the IBF champion and memorably knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last September.

London's Dubois is looking for revenge against Usyk. Before the Briton began his world championship reign he challenged unified titlist Usyk in 2023 when he was ultimately stopped in nine rounds.

Usyk did drop to the canvas, but the referee ruled that a low blow and granted Usyk time to recover. Dubois and his team, however, still dispute that and maintain that Usyk was granted a reprieve.

The Ukrainian's team are adamant Dubois was targeting Usyk below the belt and at the press conference unfurled a number of photos to illustrate that point. The unified champion then encouraged Dubois to sign one of the pictures.

That infuriated Dubois' trainer Don Charles. "It disappoints me that you could actually stoop as low as bringing those types of photograph," he said.

"You should be given an Oscar for the performance. You conned the referee, you conned us, you conned the boxing world.

"His central nervous system was shut down, hence why he was trembling."

Usyk shrugged off those comments. "You're right I deserve an Oscar," the unified champion shrugged. "You must teach your fighter to punch clean.

"It's just talking," he added. "For me it doesn't matter. It's my road, just my road. Blah blah blah…

"I respect all my opponents."

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk declared: "You will see the version of Usyk that you have never seen before. No more controversies, no more question marks, let the victory go to the one who deserves it more."

He said of Dubois: "Now he's not a kid anymore. Now's he a mature man with the IBF belt around his waist. The one who underestimates does terribly wrong."

But Usyk, Krassyuk warned: "He's still hungry and ready to expose his version of wisdom on July 19, fighting by the way for something historical that's never been before."

Dubois wants to have the final say with his fists. "I get a chance to put that wrong right and clear up that controversy," the Londoner declared. "I can't wait to put him to sleep on the night.

"I think I'm on fire now," he continued. "It's going to be a bloodbath.

"I'm going to put all that controversy to rest and show I'm the man of the future.

"On the ring on the night he'll be doing a funny dance when I hit him," he concluded. "We don't care about no body shots, we're going to knock him out on July 19."