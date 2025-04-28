Tyson Fury making a comeback with retirement U-turn? 'You know what's coming' says heavyweight in SugarHill Steward social media post
Tyson Fury retired from boxing in January 2025 after second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk; former heavyweight world champion releases social media video alongside trainer SugarHill Steward which has fuelled speculation of a return to the ring
Monday 28 April 2025 19:11, UK
Could we see Tyson Fury back in the ring?
The 36-year-old, never one to be out of the headlines for long, released a cryptic social media video on Monday alongside former trainer SugarHill Steward which teased a return to boxing could be on the cards.
Fury retired from boxing in January in the aftermath of his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, but given his previous track record of reversing retirement decisions, the announcement was taken with a pinch of salt.
Having returned from four previous retirements, and with the prospect of an all-British heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua still on the table, Fury's reunion with Steward, who trained him for seven fights, suggests one final chapter could yet be written.
"Just in the gym. Happened to bump into somebody you might know," Fury said, turning the camera to Steward, who replied: "You know what time it is," before Fury added: "You know what's coming."
After splitting with former trainer Ben Davison in December 2019, Fury teamed up with Steward ahead of his second fight against Deontay Wilder in 2020, a bout that laid the foundations for his rise back to the summit of the heavyweight division.
Together with Steward, Fury claimed back-to-back victories over Wilder and then defeated Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and Francis Ngannou to set up an undisputed heavyweight clash with Usyk.
The timing of Fury's post, coming hours after Daniel Dubois and Usyk's rematch at Wembley Stadium was confirmed for July 14, was also noteworthy.
Fury's January retirement announcement overshadowed Dubois' press conference ahead of his heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker, and this latest release has shifted attention back to the former heavyweight champion.
'Dick Turpin wore a mask'
Fury stunned the world of boxing in January 2025 when he announced his retirement from boxing.
"I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," he said. "It's been a blast. I have loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask!"
Fury's reference to Dick Turpin, perhaps the country's most infamous highwayman, suggested there was more than met the eye with his supposed retirement.
One suggestion was that Fury may have been referencing talks about a potential fight against Joshua, with his announcement coming just two days after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Wembley had been reserved for the fight to finally take place in the summer.
"He has never boxed his great British rival, Anthony Joshua," remarked Sky Sports boxing journalist John Dennen at the time, before prophetically concluding, "Perhaps that fight could tempt Fury out of retirement. He has, of course, retired and unretired before…"
So, could Fury vs Joshua still happen?
Promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports he has not held any fresh talks about Fury's ring return.
"If he wanted to come back, that would be his choice," said Warren. "Me, I wouldn't even discuss it with him.
"That's got to be his decision if he does. In the meantime, I just want him to enjoy his life, his family, because he enjoys it."
When asked about Joshua's goals, Hearn said: "I want him to leave the sport with an incredible legacy, which I think has already been achieved.
"Not only is he a two-time world heavyweight champion, but he's changed the face of the sport in this country. He's paved the way for these stadium fights for them to become a norm.
"But he still loves the sport, he still thinks that physically he has a lot to give, so this is the final roll of the dice and we've got to get it right, we've got to be ready and it's going to be very exciting."