Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois undisputed heavyweight world championship fight set for Wembley Stadium on July 19

Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday July 19.

Britain's Dubois challenged Usyk in 2023, losing inside nine rounds but only after sending Usyk to the canvas with a blow that the referee ruled low, and the Londoner has received an opportunity to gain revenge.

Ukraine's unified world titlist Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in May of last year to become boxing's first undisputed heavyweight world champion in 25 years but his commitment to a rematch with Fury meant he could not make a mandatory defence of the IBF belt against Dubois.

That saw him vacate the title and Dubois was upgraded from IBF interim to full world champion.

Dubois defended his belt when he knocked out former champion Anthony Joshua in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in September and while he was supposed to make a defence of his IBF title against Joseph Parker in February, an illness forced him to withdraw from that bout.

"I'm grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship," Usyk said. "Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt - now I want it back."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk was floored by a punch from Daniel Dubois that was controversially ruled as a 'low blow' during the Ukrainian's hotly-disputed points win over the British heavyweight

Usyk, the WBC, WBA and WBO title holder, was ordered to make a mandatory WBO title defence against Parker, while Derek Chisora has been named as a mandatory challenger for Dubois.

However an undisputed world heavyweight title fight takes priority over a mandatory title defence because it's a unification.

Dubois has craved a rematch since their dramatic first encounter. "This is the fight I wanted and demanded and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk," said Dubois.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk tells Sky Sports he plans to end his boxing career after two more fights

"I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgement of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around, in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city.

"I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now and Usyk will find this out for himself on July 19. I would like to thank my promoter Frank for making this happen for me and I intend to repay him by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk used his supreme boxing skills to beat Tyson Fury in an enthralling rematch

Warren said: "I am thrilled to deliver this historic undisputed occasion for Daniel at Wembley Stadium.

"It will be an honour to promote a sporting event of this magnitude and a privilege to bring over a champion of the stature of Oleksandr. I would like to thank Oleksandr and his team at Ready to Fight for their great cooperation in making this fight become a reality.

"I am certain that we will see the best of British both in and outside of the ring, from Daniel and the unrivalled fight fans who will pack out the biggest sporting venue in the country."