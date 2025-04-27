Conor Benn wants 'revenge' in Chris Eubank Jr rematch, but could return to welterweight after first loss

Conor Benn could return to welterweight after his defeat on Saturday, but admits he wants to avenge the loss to Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank, who reconciled with his father on the day of the fight, defeated Benn by unanimous decision on an epic occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It was an intense, all-action 12-round clash, that left Benn battered, bruised and emotional in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"It's a hard one to swallow. I didn't come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn't come in to lose or for anything apart from winning," Benn said afterwards. "I want my revenge.

"I didn't think I lost the fight, but I don't want to be delusional and say I won the fight."

"Inactivity played a big part," he added. "It was a close fight, I could have done better, 14 months out the ring maybe played a factor in the fight."

Benn was kept out of the ring after the results of his failed drug test emerged before this fight was originally due to take place in 2022.

His provisional suspension was lifted in November allowing him to box in Britain once more.

"Because of the last two-and-a-half years and what's gone on, it did take me back in a good way and a bad way," he said.

"I'm happy I could give you guys a good fight but the outcome isn't the outcome I prepared for.

"I had Eubank hurt in there multiple times, I just didn't get the finish."

The rivalry with Eubank Jr is still there. "He still ain't my cup of tea, I wouldn't sit down and have a chat with him," Benn said.

"There's respect, we've gone 12-rounds together but he's Chris isn't he? I like him as much as I possibly can, given the situation."

The terms have been agreed for a potential rematch later this year. But that isn't Benn's only option. He could move back down to welterweight and pursue a world title shot.

"Do I avenge the loss or move back to 147lbs and win a world title? If [WBC champion Mario] Barrios is watching, I'd love that," Benn said.

"But I feel like I just want to settle this."

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn noted: "In defeat, he's become a superstar.

"We have to think about what we do next, we've seen tonight he's a world class fighter and can win world titles. We've got a rematch up at 160lbs but this kid has an unbelievable future and can be a superstar in this country, filling stadiums.

"I think he can win the rematch but we have to think carefully about what we do because he's been through an unbelievable amount.

"I'd like to see him go back to 147lbs and fight for a world title."

'My son will come back'

Nigel Benn sat alongside his son at the post-fight press conference. "I take my hat off to Chris, he performed well," the British boxing legend said. "I don't think Conor performed to the best of his ability. I'm not knocking my son, I've always got his back.

"He'll come back from this. He's lost a fight, can go back to the drawing board, know where he went wrong and come back.

"I was really impressed with Chris Eubank Jr, did 12 hard rounds, but Conor will come back a better fighter.

"First time at 160lbs, he did really well. I'm proud of my son."

