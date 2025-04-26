Chris Eubank Jr inspired by father in gruelling 12-round victory over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Chris Eubank Jr said his gruelling 12-round victory over Conor Benn was inspired by his father, who made a stunning surprise appearance just hours before the fight.

The Eubanks have have been estranged, and have scarcely spoken to each other in recent years, but 35 years after Eubank Sr famously battled Nigel Benn, he arrived with his son at the Tottenahm Hotspur Stadium and they made an emotional ringwalk together.

The appearance, which came without warning, was loudly cheered by the 65,000 fans in London who were treated to a new chapter in the Eubank vs Benn family rivalry, with Eubank Jr ultimately emerging as the victor via unanimous decision.

Eubank Jr won the fight 116-112 on all of the judges' scorecards and said his success drew on his dad's legacy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr claimed a dramatic points victory over Conor Benn in a fight which saw both men hurt over a hugely entertaining twelve rounds.

"The fact our fathers did it all those years ago brings out a different spirit into you and that's what we showed here tonight," he said.

"I'm happy to have this man [Eubank Sr] back with me. He needed to be here. All this is because of what he did.

"We upheld the family name. Onwards and upwards."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Chris Eubank Jr was declared the winner by unanimous decision over Conor Benn.

Eubank Jr, who is seven years older than his opponent, was taken to hospital for precautionary checks following the fight and was badly cut in the ninth round.

His father celebrated with him in the ring after the fight and described his performance as "legendary".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr and his father made an epic ring walk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium complete with an orchestra!

"He couldn't move around the ring and so he had to stand toe-to-toe. That is legendary behaviour in the ring. Legendary.

"Conor Benn is an extraordinary fighter. He's gone pear-shaped somewhere, but an extraordinary fighter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Sr was keen to point out that he never stopped loving his son despite disagreeing with some of his decisions.

"I thought he would blow out in four of five rounds he was going strong right the way through the fight.

"I am so proud. That's my son. I was always going to be here."

Benn hopes for reconciliation of Eubanks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr entered the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside his father after both had publicly fallen out in the build-up to his fight against Conor Benn.

Conor Benn embraced Eubank Sr in the ring following the final bell and insisted the surprise appearance was a positive for the event.

An emotional Benn, who was consoled by his own father in the ring after the decision was announced, now hopes the duo can reconcile.

"I looked at Chris Senior, grabbed him by the neck and said 'mate, I'm so happy that you're here, I'm so happy you turned up', he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn says he would 'love a rematch' after losing to Chris Eubank Jr unanimously.

"Outside of everything else, all the noise and the promotion and the fight, the relationship with your dad never goes.

"That's always there. That's longstanding. I'd pick the relationship with my dad over boxing any day of the week.

"If this has brought them two together, that's worth its weight in gold."

Book Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn repeats at 8am and 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!