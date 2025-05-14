 Skip to content

Frazer Clarke says he's on 'another level' to Johnny Fisher but is open to a British battle against the 'Romford Bull'

Johnny Fisher took a controversial split-decision victory over David Allen in December despite suffering a knockdown in the fifth round; Fisher now faces Allen in a rematch on Saturday May 17; Frazer Clarke says he would consider fighting Fisher even though he is "miles ahead" of him

Wednesday 14 May 2025 07:02, UK

Frazer Clarke returned with a spectacular knockout win over Ebenezer Tetteh

Frazer Clarke believes he’s on 'another level’ to Johnny Fisher but is open to a British heavyweight battle against the 'Romford Bull'.

Clarke will be watching with interest when Fisher faces David Allen in a rematch this Saturday following their controversial first fight.

Fisher took a hotly-disputed split points victory in December and Clarke could be open to facing the 26-year-old if he defeats Allen again at the Copperbox Arena.

"It's an interesting fight and depending how Johnny does on Saturday I think me and him would be a great match up," Clarke told Sky Sports.

"He's got to get through Dave Allen first but it's definitely something I would consider once that's done and dusted."

Fisher escaped with his unbeaten record, despite being floored in the fifth round as Allen took command, and Clarke believes he is a class above.

"He's a good young fighter but I'm on another level," said Clarke, who demolished Ebenezer Tetteh in the opening round last month.

Johnny Fisher had to climb off the canvas but was still awarded a controversial victory over David Allen

"I've got a lot of respect for Johnny and his family, they're really nice people, but when it comes to me and him fighting, we're worlds apart and I'm miles ahead of him."

Clarke has also shared the ring with Allen, securing a sixth-round stoppage victory over the Doncaster man after a bad-tempered bout.

"I thought Dave Allen was hard done by to be honest but I'm not going to sit here and cry for Dave Allen.

Frazer Clarke and David Allen got into a heated exchange after their fight in Manchester

"When I boxed him, he was looking for a way out and almost got me disqualified, but it happens in boxing.

"Saturday it will be interesting to see what changes they've both made and who will take the victory."

