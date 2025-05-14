Frazer Clarke says he's on 'another level' to Johnny Fisher but is open to a British battle against the 'Romford Bull'

Frazer Clarke believes he’s on 'another level’ to Johnny Fisher but is open to a British heavyweight battle against the 'Romford Bull'.

Clarke will be watching with interest when Fisher faces David Allen in a rematch this Saturday following their controversial first fight.

Fisher took a hotly-disputed split points victory in December and Clarke could be open to facing the 26-year-old if he defeats Allen again at the Copperbox Arena.

"It's an interesting fight and depending how Johnny does on Saturday I think me and him would be a great match up," Clarke told Sky Sports.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He's got to get through Dave Allen first but it's definitely something I would consider once that's done and dusted."

Fisher escaped with his unbeaten record, despite being floored in the fifth round as Allen took command, and Clarke believes he is a class above.

"He's a good young fighter but I'm on another level," said Clarke, who demolished Ebenezer Tetteh in the opening round last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Fisher had to climb off the canvas but was still awarded a controversial victory over David Allen

"I've got a lot of respect for Johnny and his family, they're really nice people, but when it comes to me and him fighting, we're worlds apart and I'm miles ahead of him."

Clarke has also shared the ring with Allen, securing a sixth-round stoppage victory over the Doncaster man after a bad-tempered bout.

"I thought Dave Allen was hard done by to be honest but I'm not going to sit here and cry for Dave Allen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke and David Allen got into a heated exchange after their fight in Manchester

"When I boxed him, he was looking for a way out and almost got me disqualified, but it happens in boxing.

"Saturday it will be interesting to see what changes they've both made and who will take the victory."