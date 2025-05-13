Dalton Smith warns Adam Azim he has got his 'number' but his immediate aim is to win a world title

Dalton Smith has warned Adam Azim he has got his "number" but his immediate aim is to become a world champion.

The 28-year-old super-lightweight has had an impressive start to 2025, with victories over Walid Ouizza and Mathieu Germain planting Smith firmly in the world title picture after a challenging spell with injuries.

Such form has led to Smith becoming the mandatory challenger for Alberto Puello's WBC Super lightweight title, who looks set to defend his belt against Subriel Matias in July.

"I feel like I'm ready for that World title," Smith told the Sky Sports' Toe2Toe podcast.

"Obviously 2025 has been a good year. Last year I had a great win over Zepeda and then I got the injury.

"My aim was to be as active as I can this year, we started well with two fights, two wins already in 2025, then the mandatory spot for the WBC title so I'm in a great position.

"I feel like I've earnt my spot with the position that I'm in. Puello's got the voluntary first and if all goes well we get that World title fight."

A future world title fight would put a delay in an eagerly anticipated fight with Adam Azim.

Azim has burst through the boxing ranks in style, racking up 13 straight wins with 10 knockouts, and many have tipped him to fight Smith in a mouth-watering all-British clash.

Despite his priorities lying with world glory, Smith stated that the fight will "100% happen".

"I want to win a World title first but the Azim fight will always be there," Smith said. "There's too much noise for it not to happen on my behalf and his behalf. The fight's eventually going to happen, it's too high of a demand.

"Whatever the fights, while I'm winning and the fights get bigger. My career doesn't stall for an Adam Azim. I want to achieve my goals and that's to become a World champion, I'm one fight away from achieving that.

"I think Adam is a very good fighter. I'll always give credit where its due, I thought he boxed very well in his last fight.

"Sometimes you always know you've got a guy's number. Whether that's experience, boxing, fighting, the mental side of it.

"Adam's done what he's needed to do with the guys in front of him.

"I think he's a very good fighter and for me I want Adam to keep doing well and to go onto win a world title as it's better for us, every fighter needs that dancing partner.

"But I'm in a better position than Adam right now, I want to go and win a World title and then if the fight can be made after that it'll be a very big fight!"

Sky Sports' Boxing expert Johnny Nelson believes Smith would currently have the edge over the 23-year-old Azim due to his experience.

Nelson said: "I have to lean towards Dalton, and I think Adam's a great fighter but Dalton is a brilliant fighter. I've seen him up close and personal and when you see that, you see the skill and hand eye co-ordination. It's something you can't learn, it comes instinctively.

"How one carries themselves in and around the ring, I've seen many champions come through and potentially, as long as he goes the right way and goes injury free, I think Dalton will be an outstanding fighter. Pure fighter!

"I think the problem is you've got Adam Azim around and we love the rise of him, but you see Dalton and you've got maturity and a ringcraft experience against a young man in Adam.

"Maybe right now Dalton is better off getting in the fight with him [Azim] now than later on down the line."