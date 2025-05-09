Manny Pacquiao warned - Mario Barrios 'dangerous' for shock world title comeback, says Amir Khan

Manny Pacquiao is poised to make a surprise return to world championship action and challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.

The WBC will sanction the bout but a final decision rests with Pacquiao. The 46-year-old, who retired from boxing in 2021 after 72 professional contests, is a senator in the Philippines and is currently involved in elections.

Pacquiao advisor, Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions told Sky Sports: "Manny Pacquiao is running for Senator here in the Philippines. The election is May 12. He will make some decisions after that on what he's doing."

Amir Khan, who had been linked to fight with Pacquiao during his own career, has warned the former multi-weight world champion against returning for the Barrios fight.

"It's a fantastic fight for Mario, he needs that big fight. He'll be paid well and fighting a legend like Manny Pacquiao, who would say no to that?" Khan told Sky Sports.

"Mario deserves this fight because every fighter wants that big payday. It will be fantastic for him."

He noted of Barrios: "When me and Virgil [Hunter] were training together, I used to spar with him quite a lot. He's a very good boxer. I don't know how much Manny's got left in him. If they were in their prime, in their peak, then I'd say all day Manny Pacquiao. But this could be a tricky fight for Pacquiao."

Khan added: "At the end of the day, he's been out of the ring for a long time and has he still got the fire in his belly? Barrios, I'm sure he's going to come in wanting to win this fight because it can change his life."

For Pacquiao, at his age, against a world champion who's only 29, it's a risky option.

"A long lay-off and at the same time you're always that one punch away from getting hurt. I'm sure he's got a great career ahead of him in politics," Khan said.

"He doesn't need to come back but sometimes you do miss the sport. Manny might miss not having that recognition, that love he used to get being a fighter. But I'm sure people will turn up to watch him.

"I think it will be a fantastic fight but if I was to advise Manny I wouldn't say to come back. You should come back to someone that's already retired, someone like myself for example, because then it's an even fight.

"But when you look at a young fighter who's still a fighter, who's still boxing, who's active, sometimes it's dangerous."