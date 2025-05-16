Conor Benn 'desperate' to rematch Chris Eubank Jr and eyes September 27 date for second fight

Conor Benn remains determined to secure a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr, with September 27 eyed as the potential date for a second fight.

Benn lost a thrilling 12-round contest to Eubank Jr when they boxed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of last month.

"I know September 27, back at Spurs, is a date that he [Saudi financier Turki Alalshikh] has put forward and proposed. We're ready, really. We signed the contract for two fights," promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Benn, told Sky Sports.

"Conor's just desperate to run it back. He feels like he's going to improve a lot going into that fight. [It was] his first fight in 14, 15 months, at 160lbs.

"Look, they provided us with just a night we'll never forget in so many ways. And both fighters deserve so much credit. We'd love to run it back."

For Benn an alternative option to a rematch with Eubank at middleweight is a return to the welterweight division. But the 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao, who has long been retired, looks to set to announce a shock comeback and beat Benn to a shot at WBC champion Mario Barrios.

Benn's promoter Hearn condemned Pacquiao coming out of retirement and going directly into a world title fight.

"Absolute madness. If you're ever talking about something to suit a belt, this is it. How can you let a guy who hasn't boxed for five years [do that]?" Hearn said.

"You've seen him in a couple of exhibitions a couple of years ago look far past his best."

He added: "Probably about three years ago they approached us about a Conor Benn fight. I mentioned it, Conor Benn had never really fought an elite world title operator, and I said we'd been approached about a Manny Pacquiao fight for Conor Benn - I got absolutely ridiculed.

"So now fast forward another three years, you've just put this guy in the rankings out of nowhere and now he's going to fight for a world title. Dare I say it, it's like exhibition stuff but for real world championships. For me it makes no sense."

But if Pacquiao were to actually beat Barrios and win the WBC title, Benn's team could revisit those negotiations.

"It would be very dangerous for Manny Pacquiao to go anywhere near him [Benn]. If he all of a sudden came back and had a win against a world-class opponent, does that change things? Maybe," Hearn said.

"But one, he's not going to beat Mario Barrios and two, he shouldn't even be in the ring. This is a dangerous game and when you reach that age, especially against someone who's as young and dangerous and fresh as Conor Benn, it's just a bad idea.

"The guy's got more money than you could imagine. Just go and enjoy yourself."

