Ryan Garcia shocked by Rolando Romero on Times Square boxing show as Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney pick up wins

Rolando Romero shocked Ryan Garcia in a novel open-air boxing show in New York's Times Square.

Garcia was angling for a rematch with Devin Haney, who outpointed Jose Ramirez on the same bill, but Romero proved a dangerous opponent for a tune-up fight.

Romero put Garcia down in the second round, his left setting up a heavy left hook that bowled Garcia over. Bringing hard rights over the top too, he went on to win a clear unanimous decision over 12 rounds, by scores of 118-109 and 115-112 twice.

Garcia, who arrived at the event in a Batmobile, was having his first fight since he was suspended for a year after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in a victory over Haney, a result that was later overturned and ruled a no contest.

"I just think that whole year took a lot off my body physically and mentally," Garcia said.

Haney, once the undisputed champion at lightweight and a WBC titlist at super-lightweight, beat former world champion Ramirez.

Ramirez could not close down Haney, who moved well and showed glimpses of his hand speed. With few punches thrown, Haney made sure of a unanimous points win, taking the decision 118-110 and 119-109 twice for the judges.

Image: WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez was also in action on the bill (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Teofimo Lopez defended the WBO super-lightweight title when he repelled the challenge of Arnold Barboza.

Lopez has outstanding previous wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor, who were the dominant fighters at lightweight and super-lightweight respectively. But the Brooklyn man had laboured more recently in his last two fights against Jamaine Ortiz and Steve Claggett.

However, Lopez looked sharp as he took command of his bout with the previously undefeated Barboza. Lopez won on scores of 118-110 and 116-112 twice.

"You know me guys, I go after the tough challenges," Lopez said. "I want to see 'Boots' [welterweight champion Jaron Ennis].

"I'm Dora the Explorer and I'm looking for 'Boots'.'"

