Josh Taylor: Scotsman's quest to become a two-weight world champion ends with Ekow Essuman defeat

Josh Taylor's quest to become a two-weight world champion hit an instant speed bump with defeat to Ekow Essuman at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old former undisputed junior welterweight champion lost his previous two bouts to Jack Catterall and Teofimo Lopez before making the decision to move up to 147lbs.

Taylor's debut at welterweight came against the wily 36-year-old WBO European champion and although the Prestonpans fighter started brightly, he was slowly subdued and ground down by Essuman who won unanimously, the judges scoring 116-113, 116-112 and 115-112.

Up for grabs was the vacant WBO Global Welterweight Championship and the Glasgow arena rocked with enthusiasm at the first bell.

Botswana-born Essuman, who fights out of Nottingham, was immediately stalked by the Scotsman and a left hand found the target to further cheers from the supportive home crowd.

Taylor kept on the front foot, his jab controlling the distance but he was put under pressure for a spell in the third round as Essuman showed his wares for the first time which had the crowd gasping in some surprise.

Taylor was soon back in the ascendancy and several more lefts got through the guard.

Essuman was sent against the ropes by a swift Taylor attack but he instantly responded with powerful shots which had the Scot reeling against the ropes.

Round five saw grappling between the two fighters for the first time really, while Essuman appeared to be growing in confidence and belief, a sturdy right hand catching his opponent while backed against the ropes.

It was Taylor's turn to backpedal as Essuman moved forward slowly with menace and notably the crowd had quietened.

Image: Essuman claimed the vacant WBO Global Welterweight Championship

Essuman continued to work diligently on Taylor, who looked to be slowing down, certainly lacking the earlier zip and his left eye looked to have opened up from a clash of heads.

By round eight, Taylor's fans realised he was in a real tough encounter.

Essuman, remaining calm and calculated with his defence on point, was finding gaps in Taylor's defence, especially with his ramrod right hand, which landed again in the ninth round and in the next round the Prestonpans boxer again found himself on the ropes taking some brief punishment.

The crowd tried to rally Taylor but it was Essuman who finished the round with another flurry.

The 11th round brought a couple of combinations from Essuman with Taylor dancing away to safety but the Nottingham fighter certainly seemed to finish the bout stronger to send the Scotsman back to the drawing board.