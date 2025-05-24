Tyson Fury reiterates retirement decision in new video despite hopes of Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury insists he is staying retired from boxing and says there is no reason for him to return to the sport despite continued speculation over a potential fight with Anthony Joshua.

The 'Gypsy King' claimed he had retired in January in the wake of his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch in Saudi Arabia.

It marked the latest of multiple retirement announcements throughout Fury's career, with his track record of returning preserving hope of an eventual and long-awaited all-British showdown with Joshua.

But in a new video posted to Instagram while on holiday, Fury has reiterated his stance.

"What would I return for? More belts? I've won 22 of them," he said. "I've been rumped, that's it, fair play to them, they got their use out of me.

"But I'm happy, I am happy, content with what I have achieved and accomplished. I've been around the world and back again.

"And this is what retirement looks like for the Gypsy King, not too shabby. I'm in no rush at all, to come back to boxing and get my face punched in.

"For what? What would I return for? I ask that question. I am retired and I am staying retired. I have nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for."

Fury had recently teased a return to boxing when he posted a video of himself in the gym alongside trainer SugarHill Steward.

He and Joshua have been repeatedly linked to what would serve as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history over the years, only for talks to repeatedly break down.

Fury is coming off back-to-back defeats to Usyk having missed out on the opportunity to become undisputed heavyweight champion in the pair's first fight last year.

The 36-year-old held every major heavyweight title during his two spells as champion having beaten Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified champion in 2015.