Tyson Fury may want Oleksandr Usyk revenge, but Anthony Joshua fight has 'massive appeal', says Frank Warren
Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing at the start of this year; the lure of "revenge" in a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk could tempt Fury back, although a battle of Britain with Anthony Joshua has "massive appeal" for the UK, said promoter Frank Warren
Saturday 17 May 2025 07:41, UK
Tyson Fury could be tempted out of retirement by the lure of "revenge" in a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
But finally fighting his great British rival Anthony Joshua would have "massive appeal" to the UK, says promoter Frank Warren.
Fury lost two tight decisions in world heavyweight title fights with Ukraine's Usyk last year. He announced he was retiring in January but recently has regularly released footage of himself training, fuelling speculation that a comeback is imminent.
A natural fight for Fury is one against Joshua, another British heavyweight star. Both Fury and AJ held world titles concurrently but never fought each other during their championship reigns.
However, their rivalry remains.
Warren told Sky News: "For the Brits, Tyson and AJ is the fight that hasn't happened. Maybe it will, who knows? So that's got a massive appeal about it."
The challenge of a third bout with Usyk could still inspire Fury, though.
"But Tyson to get the fight [with Usyk], get revenge [after] what he feels, and I feel certainly in one of the fights, was a fight that he won, that's again a great, big fight," Warren said.
Although he added: "But you know what, Daniel Dubois is going to beat Usyk. So that's going to throw a bomb in the middle of it all."
Warren did advise Joshua against pursuing a rematch with Daniel Dubois, who handed Joshua a knockout defeat in September.
"You see the first fight, he's getting better and better," Warren said of Dubois.
"So it's a tough fight for AJ. I can understand where AJ's coming from, he's a fighting man, he's a two-time world champion but, I hate to say this, this sport is mostly for young men.
"Except if you're a promoter."
