David Allen hopes for 'really big fight' after explosive KO win over Johnny Fisher in heavyweight rematch

David Allen hopes to be rewarded with a "really big fight" after his dramatic knockout win over Johnny Fisher in their heavyweight rematch.

Allen ruthlessly stopped Fisher in the closing seconds at The Copper Box Arena on Saturday in an emphatic response to his controversial points loss to the Romford man in December.

The Doncaster fighter can now target a domestic rival or another big name from the top division after claiming a version of a WBA title.

"I'm hoping to go back closer to home, get a fight in South Yorkshire," Allen told Sky Sports. "Probably defend my title and get a few more rounds in, and then hopefully after a few more rounds and another win, look for a big fight really.

"No names, I don't want to call any names out, but just a big fight really. The biggest one possible, but I would like one in between. Defend my new belt, get some more rounds in.

"I'm still a little bit off, getting back to my best from a few years ago, but I'm fitter and a lot smarter now. Still not as sharp as I can be.

"I'd like one more and then go into a really big fight. The biggest one possible."

Could Allen challenge for British belt?

David Adeleye currently holds the British heavyweight belt after another contentious bout, a sixth-round stoppage win over Jeamie TKV last month.

TKV was knocked to the canvas by Adeleye, seconds after referee Ron Kearney had called 'break' and pulled his left hand down, leaving his chin exposed for a left hook to be landed.

After just beating the count, TKV was floored again and stopped, resulting in swift action from the British Boxing Board of Control who ordered an immediate rematch.

The Adeleye-TKV rematch is yet to receive a date and venue, but Allen could be a natural opponent for the winner.