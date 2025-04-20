Frazer Clarke demolishes raging Ebenezer Tetteh to win comeback fight in first round

Frazer Clarke returned to smash through Ebenezer Tetteh, finishing the Ghanaian in the first round of their heavyweight contest.

Ghana's Tetteh raged at the ending, but a huge shot had knocked him off his feet and Clarke had him in real trouble when the referee intervened.

Clarke was boxing for the first time since his frightening knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley. In his rematch with Wardley for the British heavyweight title in October, the champion caught Clarke with a tremendous right hand, that left him with nasty fracture high on the cheekbone.

But this result will have helped him shake off the hangover of that loss and injury.

The Burton heavyweight took the centre of the ring but Tetteh swiped a left hook into him and began to swing wildly.

But it was not long before Clarke clipped him with a little left hook. He landed a heavier one and then launched a crushing overarm right that sent Tetteh reeling backwards.

Image: Clarke lands a heavy overarm right (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Clarke then swarmed over him and, with Tetteh flailing, the referee forced his way between them, ending the fight at 1.52 of the first round.

He finished Tetteh quicker than Dillian Whyte, who went seven rounds with Tetteh in December and, incidentally, faster than Daniel Dubois, who took just over two minutes to stop the Ghanaian in 2019.

Tetteh did vehemently protest and got so carried away he had to be held back when confronting the referee.

He stormed out of the ring before Clarke had his hand raised.

"I knew it was a big shot," Clarke said afterwards. "I knew he wasn't all there so I jumped on him and that was enough. But I think the referee did a good job.

"I've been crying out for that type of performance since my debut. That feels amazing.

"I felt fit, I felt strong, very focused… I live for this, I love it."

Image: Security intervenes as Tetteh confronts the referee

He would like to box the winner of the David Adeleye-Jeamie TKV rematch for the British title.

"It speaks for itself, I'd love the winner of that fight, I think it would be a great build-up," Clarke said. "I want to be out as soon as possible.

"[The Wardley loss,] it's made a strong, strong Frazer Clarke. Going forward from this I'm going to be looking to take people out and it's as simple as that.

"You best believe it, Big Frazer's back."

Cutler-Eggington cut short

As it was destined to be, Lee Cutler's clash with Sam Eggington turned into a war of attrition.

Image: Sam Eggington engages with Lee Cutler

Both picked up cuts, Cutler's worsened over the course of the bout but Eggington's got so bad that the fight had to be stopped after the bell rang for the ninth round.

They went to the cards for a technical decision and Eggington won unanimously, 87-85 twice and 90-83.

Early on they leaned in up close, and they cleaved at each other with uppercuts.

Eggington chopped heavy jabs in, thudding them through openings. Cutler tried to dart forward but the experienced Eggington could time his shots well and intercept him as he stepped in.

In the fifth round explosive right hands burst on to Cutler's head. Cutler took blows like that well, but needed to up his output as Eggington found success.

When the doctor intervened to end it before they could close out the last two rounds, both fighters looked frustrated, Cutler eager to continue but Eggington's cut were too severe to go on.

Denny too good

Like Frazer Clarke Tyler Denny made a successful comeback from an early knockout defeat as he outpointed Elvis 'Soldier' Ahorgah over 10 rounds.

Denny was returning to action after losing his European middleweight championship to Hamzah Sheeraz in just two rounds. But he settled into the bout from the start. Denny was sharper and cleverer and he chalked up the first half of the fight.

The southpaw judged when to transfix Ahorgah with a cluster of hooks. He moved faster on his feet too, pivoting clear of 'Soldier' to leave his opponent out of position or stumbling wildly forward. He did not let Ahorgah's occasional efforts to showboat distract him either.

Ahorgah dug in and pressed forward in the sixth round. But in the next a cuffing right hook forced the Ghanaian off his feet. Ahorgah protested but the referee took up the count.

Denny slammed in hard shots in the ninth round, but Ahorgah withstood them.

In the final round he jumped up clear of the canvas, and bellowed: "Let's go." But to no avail, he could not disrupt Denny's dominance. The local man won 97-92.

Drama in Coleman comeback win

Although Troy Coleman was the defending Midlands Area middleweight champion he secured an upset win with a stunning comeback to halt Bradley Goldsmith.

It was a well-matched Area title fight as they fought through the first half of the contest, with Coleman picking out right hands but Goldsmith showing off his quality.

In the sixth round Goldsmith saw his opportunity. The aggressive southpaw rocked Coleman and hammered him from one side of the ring to the other, pouring in punches.

Just as it looked like Coleman would take no more, he stormed back, attacking Goldsmith.

He launched an uppercut on the bell to end the round that dropped Goldsmith, sending him sprawling forward on his hands and knees. But the referee did not issue a count.

But Coleman renewed his assault at the start of the seventh and Goldsmith was stopped on his feet.

Mark Jeffers made quick work of Ricardo Lara, putting the Mexican down at the end of the first round and then early in the second to finish it.

Elliot Whale took an eight-round points win over Lucas Ballingall, who despite losing the decision 79-74 was competitive throughout.

