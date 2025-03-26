Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be live on Sky Sports Box Office on April 26

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will be live on Sky Sports Box Office on April 26.

The sons of Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn are looking to carry on their fathers' famous rivalry in 2025 when they fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn are two of Britain's most famous boxers, whose fierce feud saw them box each other for middleweight and super-middleweight world titles in Birmingham and at Old Trafford in Manchester in 1990 and 1993.

Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, natural rivals themselves, have had a number of altercations with each other since they were first due to box in 2022.

More than two years ago the pair had agreed to a bout at London's O2 Arena only for it to be called off days before it was due to take place after the results of Benn's failed drug tests emerged.

Benn's battle to clear his name has spanned the intervening years, with the lifting of his suspension coming in November after the National Anti-Doping Panel stated it was "not comfortably satisfied" the 28-year-old had committed a doping offence.

With Benn clear to box in the UK, the fight was rescheduled for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.

They will box at middleweight, with Benn rising up two divisions for his first fight in Britain since he stopped Chris van Heerden three years ago.

After avenging the first stoppage loss of his career, Eubank Jr beat Liam Smith in a high profile 2023 bout. He only boxed once last year when he halted Kamil Szeremeta in Riyadh, with Benn confronting his rival before and after that bout.

At their launch press conference in February, Eubank Jr slapped Conor Benn, breaking an egg on the side of his head. That incident saw the British Boxing Board of Control issue Eubank with a £100,000 fine.

By striking him with an egg, as well as being an attack to goad Benn, Eubank Jr was also referencing a claim by the WBC that Benn's positive drug test could have been due to excessive consumption of eggs, a suggestion which Benn would later distance himself from.

British light-heavyweights feature on the undercard as Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur renew their own rivalry with a trilogy fight. Arthur won his first bout with Yarde but the Londoner avenged that with a knockout victory in their second.

Liam Smith returns to the ring for the first time since his knockout defeat to Eubank in September 2023, facing 19-0 undefeated Aaron McKenna in what promises to be an all-action clash.

Dethroned former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith faces Brandon Glanton in his first fight since losing his WBO belt to Gilberto Ramirez.

Viddal Riley, in the stadium of the football club he supports, looks to extend his unbeaten start as a professional to 13 fights as he challenges Cheavon Clarke for the British cruiserweight title.

