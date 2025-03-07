Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan welterweight world title rematch to be broadcast live on Sky Sports

Mikaela Mayer's rematch with Sandy Ryan for the WBO welterweight world championship in Las Vegas will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Mayer will defend her WBO welterweight world title in a rematch against former champion Sandy Ryan at Bleaulive Theater, the fully-customizable, 90,000-square-foot theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, live on Sky in the early hours of March 30.

The tension between the two intensified before their first encounter last September. Mayer claimed Ryan had poached her trainer, while Ryan alleged that Team Mayer had orchestrated a pre-fight stunt which saw Ryan doused with paint outside of the New York City fight hotel, a claim that Mayer wholeheartedly denies.

Mayer dethroned Ryan via majority decision, but their feud continues.

The other three major world title belts will be contested by Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall, live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Friday night.

"I'll be tuning in today for Jonas vs Price because you definitely know I'll be planning on fighting the winner," Mayer told Sky Sports.

A 2016 Olympian, Mayer debuted in 2017 and tore through the super-lightweight ranks before capturing the IBF and WBO world titles.

She came up short in a disputed October 2022 split decision against WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner but moved up to lightweight the following April to claim the WBC Interim belt with a win over Lucy Wildheart. After outpointing Silvia Bortot that September, Mayer returned four months later to challenge Natasha Jonas for the IBF strap, losing a close split decision in a toe-to-toe classic.

Undeterred, Mayer set her sights on Ryan for the WBO belt and became a two-division ruler.

"I've never been one to shy away from challenges. I could have taken my belt and moved on, but it was a highly entertaining fight, and if this is what the fans want, then that's what I'll give them," Mayer said.

"I have stayed in the gym and am getting better every day. It will be worse for Sandy this time, but regardless, expect another action-packed fight."

Britain's Ryan, the fighting pride of Derby, turned pro in 2021 after capturing gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2014 World Championships.

She avenged her first pro loss to Erica Farias with a decisive unanimous verdict and claimed the vacant WBO welterweight title in April 2023 by outpointing Marie-Pier Houle. A contentious draw with former undisputed champion Jessica McCaskill stalled her hopes at unifying the division, but Ryan rebounded last March with a career-best knockout of Terri Harper.

Her championship reign came to a halt last September against Mayer in their exciting first fight.

"As crazy as this sounds after what happened last time in New York, I am actually looking forward to returning to the US," Ryan said.

"I've had some remarkable, history-making fights here already, so the opportunity to come back and showcase my talent while headlining in the fight capital of the world is amazing.

"This time, I will be fully prepared for whatever comes my way. I'm not making any excuses, but after what happened before the fight last time, I did fight in anger, and it clearly affected my performance. But it was a great fight.

"It's the biggest fight for both of us, and everyone wants to see it again," she added. "The world will see a focused, determined, and talented fighter in the shape of her life, and I will reclaim my world title."

On the undercard Brian Norman Jr. will make his inaugural defence of his WBO welterweight world championship against Puerto Rican challenger Derrieck Cuevas.

Rising featherweight phenom Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington will also square off against Jose Enrique Vivas in a 10-round WBC final eliminator.

"The rivalry between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan is one of the fiercest we've seen in recent years, and both are determined to put it to rest once and for all," says Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"Brian Norman Jr faces a tough first defence, but I'm confident he'll rise to the occasion and prove he belongs at the top. Bruce Carrington is close to a world title shot, and this fight is his chance to cement his place in line."

