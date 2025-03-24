Callum Simpson to fight Ivan Zucco for European title at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium in June

Callum Simpson will face Ivan Zucco for the European super-middleweight title in another Barnsley homecoming at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday June 7, live on Sky Sports.

A capacity of 15,000 seats - the maximum for a non-football event - will be available at the home of Barnsley FC as Simpson looks to extend his perfect 17-0 professional record against a fellow undefeated fighter.

Italy's Zucco is 21-0 as a professional, with 18 of his wins coming via knockout, having previously been a WBC International champion.

"This is the biggest fight of my career, and I'm expecting my toughest test to date," said Simpson.

"Last summer, I won the British and Commonwealth titles in front of my home crowd, and now we're coming back, bigger and better, fighting for the European title against an undefeated fighter in Ivan Zucco.

"This isn't just another fight, it's a massive European night, and I'm coming to put on a statement performance. I need Oakwell to be a fortress on June 7 and make sure that European title stays right here in Barnsley.

"The support from Barnsley means everything to me. This town has backed me from day one, and to be fighting at Oakwell again, in front of my people, is something special. Last time we sold it out in two days, this time we're going even bigger. It's going to be a night to remember and I couldn't be prouder to represent Barnsley on the big stage."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simpson picked up another win by stopping Elvis Ahorgah in round five

Simpson is coming off a fifth-round stoppage win over Elvis Ahorgah in February having taken the fight at short notice less than a month after knocking out Steed Woodall in the second round.

The 28-year-old became British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion last August when he beat Zak Chelli via unanimous decision at Oakwell.

Zucco meanwhile arrives following December's second-round stoppage win over Kasim Gashi, and has previously beaten Germaine Brown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After picking up another stoppage win, Simpson confirmed he would return to Oakwell in the summer and was targeting a big fight

"I am really honoured to fight for such a prestigious title on such a big event," said Zucco. "Facing a high-quality opponent like Callum Simpson is an opportunity that excites me a lot. It will be a tough battle, but I am ready to give my all for victory.

"Winning the European title would be a dream come true. This title means a lot to me, not only on a personal level, but also to my family and everyone who has always believed in me. It will be an honour to bring the title back to Italy and the culmination of a journey that I have undertaken with passion and sacrifice."

Tickets for Simpson's victory over Chelli at Oakwell last summer sold out before going on general sale, with fans encouraged to take advantage of their exclusive early access.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Elvis 'The Soldier' Ahorgah told Callum Simpson he is a terminator with wicked intentions and tried to grab the Commonwealth title at the head to head

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom said: “We are excited to bring a massive night of European boxing to Oakwell Stadium headlined by local hero Callum Simpson.

"The atmosphere last summer was something special but this is going to be even bigger with Callum Simpson in his toughest test yet facing the undefeated Italian, Ivan Zucco, for the European Super Middleweight crown.

"I know the fans from Barnsley and Yorkshire get behind their own and Callum will be counting on this incredible home support to give him the edge in this epic battle between two unbeaten fighters.”

Season ticket holders at Simpson's beloved Barnsley FC will get priority access to tickets for the June 7 event. A special ticket pre-sale sign-up is also open now at BOXXER.com.