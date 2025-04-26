Aaron McKenna upsets Liam Smith as Chris Eubank Senior arrives to support son ahead of Conor Benn clash

Unbeaten prospect Aaron McKenna upset former world champion Liam Smith on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn undercard.

McKenna won a wide unanimous decision, beating the former WBO super-welterweight titlist 119-108, 117-109 and 118-108.

During the contest the stadium around it erupted in jubilation when Chris Eubank Senior appeared on the big screen, arriving unexpectedly alongside his son ahead of the main event.

The estrangement between the father and son had been the subject of much public discussion but their arrival together was totally unexpected.

While drama swirled around the fight, Smith was fighting to dictate the future direction of his career.

The Liverpudlian came out with gloves high, tracking forward. McKenna doubled his jab and for a moment switched southpaw to land the right as a lead. The tall Irishman looked sharp as he reeled off quick, crisp shots in the early going.

Image: McKenna floors Smith in the final round

Smith crept forward to exert further pressure but McKenna continued to peck away at his defences. McKenna found more head shots and fired his right down at the end of the fourth round.

Nimble movement from side to side frustrated Smith as the younger man landed quick shots.

He lashed a right hook into the head and in the sixth round, with Smith on the inside where is normally so effective, it was McKenna who reeled off a brace of tight uppercuts into the chin.

McKenna had a point deducted for use of the elbow but seemed unperturbed.

In the seventh round they stood to trade punches, up close in the centre of the ring. But when he found space, at range, McKenna began to tee off with seeming ease, keeping Smith on the end of a salvo of light but accurate straight punches.

McKenna remained dominant and in the 12th round a left hook to the body reached round and dropped Smith to his knees.

McKenna clattered shots into his opponent, a big right catching Smith round the head yet again.

Smith was characteristically brave to the end. He slugged shots back off the ropes but his defence at this stage of his career was too porous and McKenna was a clear unanimous victor.

Yarde wins Arthur trilogy fight

Anthony Yarde came through an attritional battle to beat Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight.

Arthur had outscored Yarde in their first fight, despite sustaining an injury to his right arm, only for Yarde to knock him out in their rematch.

Image: Yarde battles through to beat Arthur (Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

They were closely matched in their third encounter, fighting through 12 hard rounds. Yarde had to grind forward and he clobbered Arthur's body as he directed him to the ropes.

Arthur fired back and could catch Yarde cleanly.

But the Londoner found big shots that struck Arthur's head. The greater weight of hits came from Yarde, even as Arthur hammered back punches of his own.

Yarde took the decision 115-113 and 116-112 twice and they finished their series with an embrace of mutual respect.

