Eubank Jr vs Benn: Fight date, time, venue, ringwalks, undercard and how to watch, stream and book with Sky Sports

All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Sky Sports Box Office showdown between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

The British counterparts will resume a family rivalry dating back three decades when fathers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought twice in 1990 and 1993.

Eubank Sr clinched a ninth-round TKO victory in the pair's first bout before the two fought to a draw three years later. Now, their sons will look to carry on the legacy.

When?

Eubank Jr and Benn will finally take their war of words to the ring as the main event on Saturday, April 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 5pm.

The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks from 9.45pm.

Where?

The fight tops a stacked card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will play host to its third boxing event following Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2021 and Tyson Fury's win against Derek Chisora in December 2022.

Who else is on the card?

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith returns to action on the undercard as he takes on Brandon Glanton in a bid to reignite another world title charge after losing out to Gilberto Ramirez in their unification clash last November.

British light-heavyweight rivals Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur will make it a trilogy as they meet again boasting one victory apiece, Liam Smith takes on Aaron McKenna in his first fight since being stopped by Eubank Jr in their September 2023 rematch, and Viddal Riley and Cheavon Clarke face off on a defining night for their respective careers as rising cruiserweight contenders.

Main event: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn - middleweight

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3 - light-heavyweight

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna - middleweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton - cruiserweight

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke - cruiserweight

Why was the first fight cancelled?

Eubank Jr and Benn had originally been due to fight on October 8, 2022 at the O2 Arena, only for Benn to fail two voluntary drug tests that resulted in the contest being cancelled just 48 hours before it was scheduled to take place.

Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene in two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tests, before having his license removed by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Benn's suspension was lifted in a ruling by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) in July 2023, with the 28-year-old making his return to the ring later that September in a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando. He went on to beat Peter Dobson by unanimous decision in Nevada in February 2024, before his suspension was reintroduced in May following an appeal from UKAD and the BBBoC.

His provisional suspension was eventually lifted in November 2024 as Benn was cleared to return after the NADP said it was "not comfortably satisfied" he had committed a doping offense, with the BBBoC and UKAD opting not to appeal against the decision.

What happened with the egg slap?

What had already been a heated rivalry between the pair erupted into chaos in February when Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg during a face off following a press conference in Manchester.

The two fighters were held back by security while Nigel Benn, the father of Conor, appeared to grab Eubank Jr by the throat amid the altercation.

The incident had seemingly been in relation to the WBC's claim in early 2023 that a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" was a "reasonable explanation" for Benn's failed test.

Eubank Jr subsequently posted on X: "Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg."

Chris Eubank Jr's professional boxing stats

Age: 35

35 Height: 5f 11in

5f 11in Total fights: 37

37 Record: 34-3 (25 KOs)

34-3 (25 KOs) Reach: 72.5 in

72.5 in Last fight: bt Kamil Szeremeta via seventh-round KO (October 12, 2024)

Conor Benn's professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5f 8in

5f 8in Total fights: 23

23 Record: 23-0 (14 KOs)

23-0 (14 KOs) Reach: 68 in

68 in Last fight: bt Peter Dobson via UD (February 3, 2024)

What weight are they fighting at?

Eubank and Benn will fight at a middleweight limit of 11st 6lbs, with the inclusion of a hydration clause meaning neither are able to add more than 10lbs in weight between Friday's weigh-in and Saturday's fight night.

Eubank Jr fought at 11st 5lb when he took on Szeremeta in October, while Benn is jumping up two weights from welterweight having come in at 10st 10lbs for his win over Dobson in February 2024.

Could the winner face Canelo?

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, exclusively told Sky Sports in February that a shot at pound-for-pound great and super-middleweight king Canelo Alvarez would be on the line in Saturday's fight.

"Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo," Alalshikh said.

How to book/watch/stream

The event will start at 5pm, Saturday April 26 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491).

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday April 25.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday April 26.

