Moses Itauma tears through Dilian Whyte for first-round finish in crossroads heavyweight clash

Moses Itauma blazed through Dillian Whyte with consummate ease to take out the former world title challenger in the first round.

The rising star was relaxed but quick. He found openings and badly shook up Whyte with a solid right hook.

He didn't hesitate to finish. Itauma hammered Whyte off his feet and the Londoner could not regain his balance, with the referee waving off the bout inside the first round.

Itauma was looking to mark himself out as the future of the heavyweight divison against a seasoned veteran and he delivered the performance he needed.

Having previously dazzled against the likes of Mariusz Wach and Demsey McKean, Itauma was moving up a level to take on a former world title challenger.

Image: Whyte is sent to the canvas

Whyte, at 37, is at an advanced stage of his career but he has boxed Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua, as well as fighting Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight world title at Wembley stadium.

After a 2023 rematch with Anthony Joshua was called off due to his adverse finding in a pre-bout drug test, Whyte was cleared to box and in December beat Ebenezer Tetteh.

Looking to recapture his previous form, for this fight Whyte weighed in the lightest he'd been in a decade but he could not stave off the younger man.

Image: Itauma celebrates his victory (Photo: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry)

Itauma flicked out his southpaw jab. He drove in his left cross to test Whyte's body.

He feinted too, and Whyte was reacting too obviously. The Londoner attempted to stick out a long jab but rapid right hooks hurt Whyte.

Itauma wobbled him and then swarmed in with blazing punches. He smashed Whyte over, knocking him down to the canvas.

The veteran campaigner struggled upright as the referee counted, but then stumbled back into a corner. Robbed of his balance, he was too badly dazed to continue.

Image: Nick Ball fights Sam Goodman in a WBA featherweight world title defence (Photos: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry)

Nick Ball was pushed hard by Australian challenger Sam Goodman in a WBA featherweight world title defence.

The fight was closer than perhaps two of the scorecards suggested, but Ball won unanimously, 117-111, 118-110 and 115-113 for the judges.

Ball did shake up Goodman in their fifth round and then opened up with excellent combinations.

The Liverpudlian handled the closing rounds well, getting himself on the front foot as he landed left hooks over the top and brought through strong uppercuts. Goodman still left a mark, a left hook nicking Ball by his eye. The champion though came through to retain his belt.

"The main thing is we got the job done and still champion," Ball said afterwards. "Fan friendly, that's what it's all about, everyone enjoying what they're watching.

"That's what champions do," he added, "no matter what situation you're in always come through it."

Image: Filip Hrgovic hurts David Adeleye in their heavyweight bout.

On the undercard at the ANB Arena Filip Hrgovic suffered a terrible cut on his eyelid early in his contest with British heavyweight David Adeleye.

But the Croatian coped with that admirably. He took over the bout and in the eighth round staggered the Briton before knocking him down.

Adeleye fought back fiercely, shaking Hrgovic with a left hook. But Hrgovic would resume control, finishing the round landing right crosses to the head and the body.

The Croatian won a unanimous decision, 98-91 and 99-90 on two cards.

Hayato Tsutsumi overwhelmed Leeds' Qais Ashfaq in three rounds, dropping the 2016 Olympian three times before stopping him on his feet.

What next for Itauma?

Itauma now wants to target the top of the heavyweight division.

"Honestly, I will fight anyone they put in front of me," he said afterwards. "If I am completely honest, Joseph Parker [and Agit] Kabayel do deserve the shot [at Oleksandr Usyk] but I would love to take the opportunity as well.

"Chuck me in there with them lot!"

Image: Itauma now looks to target the best in the world

His promoter Frank Warren said: "He's done everything that's been asked of him and it's how he's done it. He's the most unbelievable finisher, if he catches you, you're in trouble.

"They got it absolutely perfect."

Warren added: "He's an unbelievable talent, an unbelievable boxing talent. Probably one of the best, if not the best at this stage of his career I've ever been involved with."

