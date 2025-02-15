Jack Catterall suffers split decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr that denies the British fighter a world title fight

Jack Catterall was denied a world title shot after suffering a split decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr in Manchester.

Catterall had aimed to earn a mandatory bout for Teofimo Lopez's WBO super-lightweight belt, but Barboza Jr edged him out on the scorecards, earning three tallies of 115-113 to secure the WBO interim belt and a fight with his compatriot.

Both fighters enjoyed spells of success in a close-fought encounter, with Barboza Jr relieved that referee Steve Gray ruled a slip after he tumbled to the canvas in round 10.

Image: Catterall suffered the second defeat of his professional career

Catterall was unable to reduce the small deficit on the scorecards as he suffered his second defeat since a highly controversial points loss to Josh Taylor in 2022.

On the undercard, Reece Bellotti defended his British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles with a 10th-round stoppage win over Michael Gomez Jr.

Image: Reece Bellotti broke the resistance of Michael Gomez Jnr

Bellotti was made to wait for Gomez Jr, who had withdrawn due to ill health on the night of their previously scheduled bout.

But Bellotti continued his career resurgence by flooring Gomez Jnr with body shots in the fifth and eighth rounds before the Lancashire boxer was pulled out by his corner team ahead of the 10th.

Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker and the Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!