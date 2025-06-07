Fabio Wardley beats Justis Huni with stunning 10th-round knockdown to snatch victory at Portman Road in Ipswich

Fabio Wardley claimed the WBA interim heavyweight title with a stunning knockout victory over Justis Huni in his homecoming fight in Ipswich.

Huni looked to be well ahead on the scorecards after dominating most of the first nine rounds, but Wardley produced a thudding right hand to the face in the 10th round to snatch a remarkable win.

The punch sent an adoring crowd of more than 20,000 fans at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town FC, into raptures and Wardley celebrated wildly after the referee waved the fight off.

The victory could now put him in line for a shot at the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois' unification bout next month.

The Ipswich crowd was in fine voice during a tight opening to the contest, but Wardley looked hurt when Huni landed a heavy left hook to the chest in the third round.

Both fighters threw heavy punches during an entertaining fourth round with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn on his feet cheering Huni on as he started to sense an upset victory.

The Portman Road fans, who had been soaked by rain for much of the evening, started to quieten as Huni took control during the middle rounds, his fast hands creating a puzzle that Wardley struggled to solve.

Wardley's lip was cut during the seventh round and Huni was clearly in front on the scorecards as the fight entered the championship rounds.

But in the 10th round Wardley produced a stunning knockout punch to win a fight that for so long had looked to be slipping away.

Image: Fabio Wardley holds his hands aloft after his incredible 10th-round knockdown of Justis Huni

He admitted after the fight that his opponent was a more skilful fighter, but was pleased to pull the victory out of nowhere.

"I don't profess to be any kind of Usyk or Justis Huni... someone with all the skills," he said.

"But one thing I do know is how to win fights, dig deep, find a bit of heart, bite down on the gumshield, find a way to win. That's one thing I had to do tonight.

"I should have performed better in some of the rounds. It's not always the way it goes. Sometimes you just need to find a different way to win.

"So look, we pulled something out of the bag."

Wardley's promoter Frank Warren compared him to other great knockout fighters, telling DAZN: "Eat your heart out Deontay Wilder, that was a Deontay Wilder moment. He's got a big heart, he's a powerful man and again, he stopped another one.

"I've got to take my hat off to Justis Huni, they both boxed very well. Ipswich, you did him proud and he did Ipswich proud too."

Image: Fabio Wardley celebrates after claiming the WBA interim heavyweight title

The victory comes on the back of his equally stunning opening-round knockout of rival Frazer Clarke in Riyadh in October.

The 30-year-old British heavyweight had been due to face America's Jarrell Miller, who withdrew due to a shoulder injury in training and was replaced by Huni at late notice.

Dillian Whyte also withdrew from the card earlier this week and is now in talks to face Moses Itauma in a heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia in August.

Image: Lewis Richardson celebrates winning his fight against Dmitiri Protkunas

On the undercard, Team GB's Lewis Richardson made a perfect start to his professional career against Estonia's Dmitri Protkunas

The Paris 2024 bronze medallist took a unanimous decision, winning all six rounds of the super welterweight contest.

In the chief support bout, the vacant European super lightweight title was won by Ireland's Pierce O'Leary who enjoyed a unanimous decision against England's Liam Dillon.