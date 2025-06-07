Dillian Whyte in talks for Moses Itauma British heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia in August
Saturday 7 June 2025 18:39, UK
Dillian Whyte has opened negotiations for a big British heavyweight battle against Moses Itauma.
Former WBC interim champion Whyte is set to collide with Itauma on August 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Itauma holds a perfect 12 fight record, with 10 knockout victories.
But Whyte, who has defeated the likes of Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Oscar Rivas, is a sizeable step up for the unbeaten 20-year-old.
