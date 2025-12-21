Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua if he gets his price, claims promoter Frank Warren - and will knock rival out!
After his sixth-round knockout win over Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua called on Tyson Fury to join him in the ring for a fight that has been years in the making; Fury's promoter Frank Warren says his man will fight - but only for the right price
Sunday 21 December 2025 18:31, UK
Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua next year but only if he gets his price, his promoter Frank Warren has told Sky Sports News.
It was reported earlier this month that Fury and Joshua will finally meet in the ring in 2026, although that is yet to be confirmed.
Warren insists Fury is willing to fight Joshua but that the money must be right, saying: "What will encourage Tyson is the financial aspect of it.
- Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in sixth round of Miami fight
- Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua - as it happened
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
"I believe he's got the beating of AJ, as does Tyson and the team. It's all about the value of the fight. It's a big fight and it's worth a lot of money.
"Tyson has his price. If he gets his price, he'll be in there to fight him."
'Tyson will knock AJ out!'
Joshua knocked out Jake Paul early on Saturday morning in his first fight since September 2024, when he was comprehensively beaten by Daniel Dubois.
After his victory in Miami, Joshua called out Fury. But Warren was unimpressed with Joshua's performance against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, saying: "The version I saw in his last fight, I would fancy Tyson even more.
"There's a few times that he got caught by Jake Paul. He caught him with a couple of good jabs and he caught him with a good uppercut. He [Paul] was just too small."
Warren added: "Tyson will knock him out. I know he'll knock him out.
"He's a big puncher. AJ is not hard to hit and he's in with a boxer, a proper fighter who's got a big chin."
Riyadh or London?
Warren confirmed that if the fight takes place in 2026 it will be part of the Riyadh Season, and so the fight that British boxing fans have been longing for could take place in Saudi Arabia.
"Money will dictate where the fight takes place, it's as simple as that," Warren said.
"They will go where the money is, they're professional fighters, they go in the ring and take punches for money.
"They're no different to any other sportsmen, golfers, footballers, whoever it may be, they'll play in whatever country they can generate the most income.
"In boxing, it's a dangerous sport, most boxers' careers are over at these two's ages.
"There's nothing better than an all-Brit fight, there's no atmosphere like the Brits when they get into a fight, and that would be great. But the tv audience would be massive as well."
Fury's last three fights have all been in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the 'Gypsy King' having not fought on British soil since his win over Derek Chisora in 2022.
However, Joshua's most recent fights span across three countries, his most recent in Miami after his knockout loss to Dubois in London.
Joshua also fought in Riyadh when he defeated Otto Wallin in 2023 and then again in 2024 against Francis Ngannou, who he knocked out.